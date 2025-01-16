Zara Tindall and husband Mike's celebration after sun-soaked trip

Mike and Zara Tindall enjoyed the glitz and glamour of the Magic Millions carnival on Australia's Gold Coast last week, but Friday will see them celebrate a special family occasion.

The couple's eldest child, Mia, turns 11 on 17 January and no doubt her parents will have some fun festivities planned.

The Tindalls' three children, Mia, Lena, six, and three-year-old Lucas, were unable to join Mike and Zara Down Under as their daughters returned to school after the Christmas break earlier this month.

But the family enjoyed a day at Cheltenham racecourse before Mike and Zara jetted off on their long-haul trip.

The youngsters were pictured larking about in the stands, with Mia and Lena enthusiastically cheering on the jockeys and their horses.

The Tindalls were also joined by Zara's brother, Peter Phillips, and his girlfriend, Harriet Sperling.

Mia at the races on 1 January

Mike and Zara's kids are already following in their sporty footsteps, with Mia demonstrating her horseriding, football and rugby skills in recent years.

Former rugby star Mike, 46, previously told HELLO! of his daughters: "Both Mia and Lena go to Minchinhampton rugby club on a Sunday and they are only nine and four so we've got to give them a bit of time before the pressure comes on but they love all sports and they play rugby as well."

The Tindall children are often spotted supporting their equestrian mum Zara on the sidelines during competitions and horse trials.

Mike and Zara with son Lucas at the races

And while Mia, Lena and Lucas did not join their parents on their most recent trip Down Under, Zara revealed to HELLO! that their kids share their love for the country.

"The kids have spent some time in Australia and really like it," Zara said, "What is not to like about sun, surf, sea and a really chilled out atmosphere?"

The Tindalls joined the royals for Christmas

The mum-of-three added: "We have always loved Australia and it is like a home from home for us. We have been coming to Queensland for so long now it has become a tradition for the start of the year - and although the Magic Millions carnival is busy with so much going on, being by the beach, with like-minded horse enthusiasts celebrating all things equine – we couldn't ask for a better way to start the year."

Mike and Zara made a glamorous appearance at the Magic Millions race day

Before heading to the Gold Coast, the Tindalls celebrated Christmas with the royals on the Sandringham estate, with Mia demonstrating her sweet bond with her second cousin, Princess Charlotte.

Mia was born at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital in 2014, with her sister Lena arriving at Stroud Maternity Hospital four years later. Meanwhile, Mike announced Lucas' birth on his podcast, revealing that his son had been born at the family's home on Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate in February 2021.

