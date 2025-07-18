HEAD: Mike and Zara Tindall share 'unreal' holiday photos in big royal first

Of all the royals, Mike Tindall is the most open when it comes to sharing photos from his and Zara's family holidays.

Over the years, the rugby pro has invited his followers along on their luxury ski trips and long-haul holidays, and today, the I'm a Celebrity… star once more invited royal watchers into his vacation photo album.

This was an extra special trip, as it saw the Tindalls visit a destination they've never been to before.

Mike and Zara's special holiday

Sharing the details of their break, Mike wrote: "We had the chance to spend a few days on Hamilton Island this week - despite all the times we have been to Australia we have never been here before and it's been amazing."

© Instagram Mike and Zara visited somewhere new

He continued: "It's our first time being out on the water in the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park too and it really was unreal. Queensland definitely has it all. Made some incredible memories. What an unforgettable way to spend some downtime."

The new royal destination

Hamilton Island is in the Whitsunday Islands, off the coast of Queensland, Australia, with the vibe described by Whitsundays Tourism as "effortless island living meets unforgettable adventure."

Part of the Great Barrier Reef, the destination is the largest inhabited island in the Whitsundays - yet there are no cars! How peaceful...

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB

The adventurous Tindalls were likely delighted to learn that the location is a designated whale heritage area, so visitors can expect to see humpback whales playing in the waters until September, before they start their journey back to the Antarctic – impressive!

On top of that, Mike's golf passion was catered to, as visitors are invited to tee off on the island's championship golf course - what more could Mike want?

Read on to see Mike and Zara's holiday album...

© Instagram Mike's trademark shorts Mike is known for wearing jazzy shorts and this holiday was no exception, with the sportsman donning a bold printed pink pair. Zara on the other hand looked chic in neutrals as they posed on a boat. It's rare to receive such personal insight into a royal trip - and we love the insider sneak peek!

© Instagram Beach shots Their day spent on the beach couldn't look more idyllic, with clear skies and blue water as far as the eye can see.



© Instagram Sunset on the Whitsundays Just as special by night as by day, Mike posted this sunset snap – how romantic!

© Instagram Boating With their boat just in view, we can't imagine a more luxurious way to spend an evening.



© Instagram Crystal clear Mike ended the carousel of holiday photos with this beautiful picture of the crystal clear waters. Fans queried whether he'd been snorkelling in the comments – and it seems likely, with his reference to the barrier reef.



While the Tindalls enjoy their Aussie summer, check out what the rest of the royal family is up to today...