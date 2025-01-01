Zara and Mike Tindall's children steal the show at races ahead of family separation

Zara and Mike Tindall kicked off 2025 with a joyous day at the Cheltenham New Year's Day races.

It was a family affair with the couple's three children Mia, ten, Lucas, three, and Lena, six, also in attendance.

© James Whatling Zara's pinstripe power suit For the special occasion, Zara, 43, galloped ahead in the style stakes dressed in a seriously chic pinstripe power suit consisting of a navy double-breasted blazer and matching flared trousers. The former Olympian kept the chill at bay with a burgundy roll neck top and a pair of burgundy leather gloves. Zara accessorised with a chunky velvet headband in maroon and a navy leather handbag. Former rugby player, Mike, 46, meanwhile looked dapper dressed in a pair of check trousers, a powder blue shirt, a merlot-hued tie and a tweed jacket. Upon arrival, the pair looked totally smitten as they posed for photographs ahead of the sporting action. In one particularly sweet moment, Mike could be seen embracing his wife as he held onto an umbrella.

© Max Mumby Zara's mini-me Little Lucas appeared to have a whale of a time as he joined his parents in Cheltenham. He looked every inch his mother's mini-me sporting a headful of vibrant, honey-blonde hair. Wrapped up warm, the youngster was dressed in a quilted jacket, a pair of jeans and teeny white trainers.



© Max Mumby Cheeky antics Later on, Zara and Mike's youngest child was spotted larking about in the stands. He whipped off his coat and boldly clung on to the metal railings in a bid to catch a glimpse of the races below.





© Max Mumby Pure joy Lucas experienced a moment of pure joy following a win on the racecourse. Buoyed by the victory, the tot was captured jubilantly punching the air with a delighted grin on his face.



© James Whatling Mia soaks up the atmosphere Echoing her younger brother's excitement, Mia was overjoyed as she also celebrated a win at the races. Dressed in a navy dress emblazoned with white bows, the youngster was seen delightedly throwing her arms into the air while cheering from afar.





© Max Mumby Lena gets stuck in The youngest daughter of the Tindall clan, Lena, was also celebrating from the stands dressed in a knitted cream dress and lace-up boots. She was photographed sweetly resting her arms on the railing, beaming from ear to ear.



© James Whatling Peter Phillips Zara's brother Peter was also spotted at the races. He was joined by his girlfriend Harriet Sperling who looked elegant dressed in a check Beulah coat, boots from Penelope Chilvers and a hat from Nicola de Selincourt.

Zara and Mike's family day out at the races comes after the Tindall family joined King Charles and Queen Camilla in Sandringham for Christmas.

They joined the royals at St. Mary Magdalene Church on Christmas Day alongside the likes of the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and their kids, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Peter Phillips and his children.

© Getty Images The Tindalls attended the Christmas morning service in Sandringham

Style maven Zara nailed the burgundy colour trend in a sumptuous longline mulberry-hued coat which she wore with a statement headband, suede boots and a box-shaped handbag. A pair of sculptural gold drop earrings completed her festive ensemble.

In the new year, Zara and Mike are set to travel to Australia to take part in Magic Millions carnival, which includes polo, showjumping and racing.

© Getty Images The couple will travel to Australia at the start of 2025

The pair will be leaving their three young children in the UK. Their trip has been confirmed in an interview with Australian Financial Review Magazine, which confirms: "She and Mike will have to leave the children at home again when they visit Australia, after Christmas with the Royal Family in Sandringham, since school starts again in January."

Equestrian Zara has been involved with Magic Millions for over a decade and is patron for the Magic Millions Racing Women initiative.