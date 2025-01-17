Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Mia Tindall is mother Zara's actual mini-me in rare photos
Mia Tindall with zara on four occasions© Getty

Princess Anne's granddaughter turns 10 on 17 January

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
There's cause for celebration in the Tindall household as Zara and Mike's eldest daughter Mia turned 10 on Friday. 

The granddaughter of Princess Anne was born at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital in 2014 and was first shown to the world via an exclusive HELLO! cover.

Mia, who shares a close bond with her cousin Princess Charlotte, has appeared on a handful of occasions for royal engagements with the ever-stylish mother and was her adorable double. See the birthday girl's sweetest mini-me moments with her mother as she turns 10…

1/7

Mike Tindall, Mia Tindall and Zara Tindall walking to church© Getty

Matching in blue

Mike and Zara took Mia to the traditional Easter Sunday Church service at St George's Chapel in 2022 where the mother-daughter duo both opted for blue dresses. The former Olympic equestrian opted for a polka dot number with a dramatic headpiece while her lookalike daughter was so sweet in a pale blue floral number.

2/7

Zara Tindall, Mia Grace Tindall and Mike Tindall walking hand in hand© Getty

Coordinating coats

Mia also accompanied her parents to the memorial service for the Duke Of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey in 2022. Both Zara and her daughter wore a coat dress with a lovely collar and A-line skirt. They also donned matching blue headbands.

3/7

Zara Tindall walks hand in hand with daughter Mia Tindall eating an ice cream© Getty

Sporty Tindalls

Mia seems to have inherited her mother's sporty streak though she was more interested in the ice cream during the pair's day out at the 2019 Whatley Manor Gatcombe International Horse Trials and who could blame her?

4/7

Zara Tindall kisses daughter Mia on cheek© Getty

Tiny fan

Mia was Zara's biggest supporter as she competed in the cross-country phase of the Badminton Horse Trials in 2016. The tot looked so sweet as she cuddled up to her doting mum who swapped her fascinators for a riding helmet.

5/7

Zara holding daughter Mia in beanie hats© Getty

All wrapped up

Zara took Mia Tindall to the Heythrop Hunt Point-to-Point horse racing meet in 2015 where the pair twinned in grey beanies to brave the winter chill.

6/7

zara and mia tindall shouting side by side© Getty

Shouting supporters

Zara is not afraid to show where her loyalties lie when it comes to watching the races and it appears her competitive spirit has rubbed off on Mia Tindall. The pair looked identical as they shouted on their horse of choice – Mia at the New Year's Day Racing Meet at Cheltenham Racecourse earlier this month and her mother on Gold Cup Day of the Cheltenham Festival 2018.

7/7

Zara and mia tindall in denim shorts © Getty

Donning denim

Mia looked adorable in a pair of denim shorts at the Defender Burghley Horse Trials in 2024.

She looked as if she could have borrowed her mother's summer staple as Zara wore a near-identical pair of cut-offs when she visited the Princess Royal at Southmead Hospital in Bristol following a horse-related injury.

