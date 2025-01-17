Mia Tindall is mother Zara's actual mini-me in rare photos

Mia, who shares a close bond with her cousin Princess Charlotte, has appeared on a handful of occasions for royal engagements with the ever-stylish mother and was her adorable double. See the birthday girl's sweetest mini-me moments with her mother as she turns 10…
Matching in blue
Mike and Zara took Mia to the traditional Easter Sunday Church service at St George's Chapel in 2022 where the mother-daughter duo both opted for blue dresses. The former Olympic equestrian opted for a polka dot number with a dramatic headpiece while her lookalike daughter was so sweet in a pale blue floral number.
Coordinating coats
Mia also accompanied her parents to the memorial service for the Duke Of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey in 2022. Both Zara and her daughter wore a coat dress with a lovely collar and A-line skirt. They also donned matching blue headbands.
Sporty Tindalls
Mia seems to have inherited her mother's sporty streak though she was more interested in the ice cream during the pair's day out at the 2019 Whatley Manor Gatcombe International Horse Trials and who could blame her?
Tiny fan
Mia was Zara's biggest supporter as she competed in the cross-country phase of the Badminton Horse Trials in 2016. The tot looked so sweet as she cuddled up to her doting mum who swapped her fascinators for a riding helmet.
All wrapped up
Zara took Mia Tindall to the Heythrop Hunt Point-to-Point horse racing meet in 2015 where the pair twinned in grey beanies to brave the winter chill.
Shouting supporters
Zara is not afraid to show where her loyalties lie when it comes to watching the races and it appears her competitive spirit has rubbed off on Mia Tindall. The pair looked identical as they shouted on their horse of choice – Mia at the New Year's Day Racing Meet at Cheltenham Racecourse earlier this month and her mother on Gold Cup Day of the Cheltenham Festival 2018.
Donning denim
Mia looked adorable in a pair of denim shorts at the Defender Burghley Horse Trials in 2024.
She looked as if she could have borrowed her mother's summer staple as Zara wore a near-identical pair of cut-offs when she visited the Princess Royal at Southmead Hospital in Bristol following a horse-related injury.
