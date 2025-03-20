The special significance of Princess Anne's £200,000 choker revealed

Princess Anne's style is timeless, with her eye-catching outfits and glittering jewels making her an icon of royal fashion.

Not only does she have impeccable style, but she also isn't afraid to re-wear her standout pieces.

The Princess Royal attended the 30th Anniversary International Financial Review Annual Awards Dinner on March 17, stepping out at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London in a green paisley-printed dress.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Kate greets Princess Anne with a sweet kiss

She last donned the bright outfit in 1971 while accepting Sportswoman of the Year at the Sports Writers ball.

The frock was not the only item that Anne chose to re-wear from her own collection; she also sported a stunning choker for the occasion, a piece that she showcased at Prince William's wedding gala in 2011.

According to expert Maxwell Stone, who helms the jewellery retailer Steven Stone, the necklace features "four rows of pearls interspersed with 20 diamond bars all centred around an angual sapphire and diamond clasp."

© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get The piece is valued at £200,000

The choker dates back to Empress Maria Feodorovna of Russia, who wore it in the 1890s.

"The piece was later acquired by Queen Mary, who frequently wore it throughout the 1930s," said Maxwell.

After Queen Mary passed in 1953, Queen Elizabeth II inherited the piece, however, the monarch rarely wore chokers and so gifted it to her daughter in the early 1970s.

© Getty Images The Princess wore the stunning choker for Prince William's wedding gala in 2011

"Since then, the Princess Royal has reserved it for special occasions, including her milestone birthday in 2000 and Prince William's wedding gala in 2011," the expert added.

Maxwell estimates that the choker's value is approximately £200,000, which comes as no surprise considering its staggering beauty.

As for the paisley dress, Anne has worn the outfit for multiple decades now, previously donning the look at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

© Universal Images Group via Getty The choker was originally owned by Empress Maria Feodorovna of Russia

The mother of two has long been ahead of her time when it comes to sustainable fashion, often tailoring and updating her pieces to suit the occasion.

She has shown a preference for vintage designs, and everything from her elegant evening gowns to her daywear ensembles has proven that her style transcends the decades.

"I'm quite mean," she told Vanity Fair of her habit of re-wearing old pieces.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Anne famously re-wears her bold pieces

"I still try and buy materials and have them made up because I just think that's more fun. It also helps to support those who still manufacture in this country. We mustn't forget we've got those skills, and there are still places that do a fantastic job."

Anne is no stranger to imbuing deeper meaning into her jewellery either; the stalactite brooch she wore for Commonwealth Day celebrations in March heralded a nod to her mother, who had gifted it to the equestrian before her wedding to Captain Mark Philips in 1973.

She also brought out a pair of floral-inspired earrings on the day, which date back to 1984 when she wore them during a trip to Gambia.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB