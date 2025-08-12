King Charles selling £269 teddy bear at his country home

The King's countryside abode is selling a King Charles teddy bear for the eye-watering price of £269.

Highgrove House has released a number of new products to purchase from its online shop, including homewares, food items and a £2,490 Burberry coat in collaboration with Charles's Gloucestershire estate.

The handcrafted, limited-edition bear has been crafted in England by the Merrythought team and is made "from the finest silver-coloured mohair plush combined with soft cotton velvet for a luxurious feel".

Its left paw features the King's official royal cypher embroidered in gold thread as well as displaying an authentic Royal Victorian Order Sash and a replica of the Order of the Garter Star.

Only 1,948 bears have been produced, and each one is presented in an elegant luxury gift box.

© Highgrove Gardens The bear is even wearing a Royal Victorian Order Sash and a replica Garter star

While Prince Harry revealed in his memoir, Spare, that his father had a beloved teddy bear as a child, a disclaimer on Highgrove's website states that the bear is "strictly intended for adult collectors and is not a toy".

Inside the King's country abode

Highgrove near Tetbury in Gloucestershire is the King's beloved country retreat which he acquired in 1980.

He has spent decades transforming the gardens around the house.

© Getty Images Charles has helped to transform the estate and gardens over the years

Princes William and Harry spent much of their childhoods at the mansion, which included a basement that the then teenage princes dubbed Club H.

Writing in his memoir, Harry revealed: "Club H was the perfect hideout for a teenager, but especially this teenager. When I wanted peace, Club H provided. When I wanted mischief, Club H was the safest place to act out."

© Getty Charles, Diana, William and Harry at the house in 1986

The grounds also include the Princes' beloved childhood treehouse, which was rethatched last year by alumni of The King's Foundation Building Craft Programme, to restore it to its former glory.

© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get Charles in the gardens in 1986

When William became heir to the throne in 2022, he effectively became his father's landlord as he now runs the Duchy. But Charles rents the house from the estate to use as a residence.