King Charles has the best reaction after being interrupted by crying baby

The moment King Charles attempts to calm a crying baby has been captured in a sweet video.

The King, who was visiting RAF base Lossiemouth in Scotland, met with leadership personnel and representatives from the wider RAF Lossiemouth community.

Making his way along the line, Charles was speaking to a woman dressed in red when his greetings were interrupted by one woman's baby, who broke into fits of tears in front of the King.

© Getty Images The King made his best efforts to calm the crying baby

The baby's mother attempted to calm her child while speaking to the King, who also made an effort to placate the tiny infant, to no avail. In the video, Charles appeared to tell a quick joke in response to the amusing situation, which seemed to make those around him giggle.

Charles' visit to Scotland

Charles made a surprise visit to RAF Lossiemouth where he attended a special Stand-Up Parade for Number 42 (Torpedo Bomber) Squadron.

The monarch, who served in the RAF and earned his wings in 1971, was dressed head-to-toe in his Marshal's uniform with the Order of the Thistle insignia.

© Getty Images The King met RAF soldiers and their families

He was also given a tour of a P-8A Poseidon aircraft, which took part in a flypast with two Tornadoes. Before departing, the King met children from the Airplay Youth support programme and their families, who live on, or near, RAF Lossiemouth.

Charles remarked in his speech: "Today, we also recognise the vital role played by your families and friends, some of whom I am delighted to see can join us today. Their unwavering support is the foundation upon which this squadron’s success is built.

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images The King toured RAF Lossiemouth airbase

"It is their encouragement and understanding that enable you all to dedicate yourselves so fully to your duties.

"On behalf of the nation, I can only offer all the families my heartfelt thanks for the sacrifices you make and the strength you provide."

Charles' RAF experience

The King began training with the RAF in 1969 and earned his wings in 1971.

As he presented the squadron with their standard, Charles recalled his own time training with the RAF, saying:

"It gives me the greatest possible pleasure to be here with you all today to mark the standing up of 42 Torpedo Bomber Squadron, and to present you with your new Standard.

© Getty Images Charles recalled his own time training with the RAF

"I am especially pleased to be doing so here at R.A.F. Lossiemouth, the beating heart of the United Kingdom's long-range maritime patrol aircraft capability, and an air station at the end of whose runway my old school, Gordonstoun, is situated!

"In the 1960s, it was the Royal Navy's Buccaneer aircraft that took off and landed over us and, as part of the Cadet Corps, we regularly used to train or be trained by personnel on the station."