Meghan Markle set for 'magical' family reunion this Christmas

The Duchess of Sussex will be getting into the festive spirit as she invites viewers along for the ride with her Netflix lifestyle series.

As part of an exciting extension of her partnership with Netflix, Meghan has confirmed a new Christmas special for her show, With Love, Meghan.

The holiday celebration, set to hit screens in December, promises a unique and intimate look into the Duchess' world as she decks the halls of her beautiful Montecito mansion with friends and family.

Archewell Productions recently shared: "This December, join Meghan in Montecito for a magical holiday celebration.

WATCH: Meghan Markle joined by Chrissy Teigen and Tan France in series two of Netflix show

"Together, friends and family deck the halls, create holiday feasts, craft heartfelt gifts, and share lots of laughs – with simple how-tos to follow at home. It's a holiday wonder with warmth, tradition, and a generous dose of joy."

Speaking about the latest development, HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent Danielle Stacey says: "We know that Meghan has always gone big on celebrating the holidays, way back before she met Prince Harry, so I'm not surprised to hear that she is releasing a special episode of her Netflix show in December.

"It will be lovely to hopefully hear from the Duchess herself about how she and Harry have blended their family traditions in Montecito. Particularly, as Meghan has previously opened about her first Christmas in Sandringham, describing it as 'amazing' and there being 'constant movement and energy and fun'."

With Love, Meghan

Series one of Meghan's show dropped in March this year, with the second instalment scheduled to premiere on 26 August.

© JAKE ROSENBERG/NETFLIX The Duchess of Sussex will soon return with a new series of With Love, Meghan

With Love, Meghan followed the Duchess and her celebrity friends as they took part in various activities, from cooking to beekeeping and hosting events.

The series features eight 30-minute episodes, with Meghan's husband, Prince Harry, making a cameo in the final episode.

The first season featured actress Mindy Kaling as its biggest celebrity name, while other appearances came from Meghan's longtime friend and make-up artist Daniel Martin and her Suits co-star Abigail Spencer.

Harry and Meghan's Netflix shows

Five years ago, Harry and Meghan secured a lucrative contract, thought to be worth more than 100 million dollars (£74 million), with Netflix after quitting as senior working royals in 2020.

© JAKE ROSENBERG/NETFLIX Chrissy Teigen is set to feature in the show

Their debut docuseries, Harry & Meghan, shattered records for the streaming platform when it was released in 2022, with a number of explosive, personal revelations from the pair as they documented their first date to leaving the UK for a new life in the US.

The pair also served as executive producers of Live To Lead, which focused on global justice activists, Heart of Invictus, which followed a group of competitors training for the Games, and Polo, which centred around the glamorous lives of players on and off the pitch.