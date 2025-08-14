Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meghan Markle set for 'magical' family reunion this Christmas
With Love, Meghan returns to Netflix on 26 August

With Love, Meghan featuring Meghan Markle© Netflix
Sharnaz Shahid
Sharnaz ShahidDeputy Online Editor
2 minutes ago
The Duchess of Sussex will be getting into the festive spirit as she invites viewers along for the ride with her Netflix lifestyle series. 

As part of an exciting extension of her partnership with Netflix, Meghan has confirmed a new Christmas special for her show, With Love, Meghan. 

The holiday celebration, set to hit screens in December, promises a unique and intimate look into the Duchess' world as she decks the halls of her beautiful Montecito mansion with friends and family. 

Archewell Productions recently shared: "This December, join Meghan in Montecito for a magical holiday celebration.

WATCH: Meghan Markle joined by Chrissy Teigen and Tan France in series two of Netflix show

"Together, friends and family deck the halls, create holiday feasts, craft heartfelt gifts, and share lots of laughs – with simple how-tos to follow at home. It's a holiday wonder with warmth, tradition, and a generous dose of joy." 

Speaking about the latest development, HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent Danielle Stacey says: "We know that Meghan has always gone big on celebrating the holidays, way back before she met Prince Harry, so I'm not surprised to hear that she is releasing a special episode of her Netflix show in December. 

"It will be lovely to hopefully hear from the Duchess herself about how she and Harry have blended their family traditions in Montecito. Particularly, as Meghan has previously opened about her first Christmas in Sandringham, describing it as 'amazing' and there being 'constant movement and energy and fun'."

With Love, Meghan

Series one of Meghan's show dropped in March this year, with the second instalment scheduled to premiere on 26 August. 

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in episode 203 of With Love, Meghan© JAKE ROSENBERG/NETFLIX
The Duchess of Sussex will soon return with a new series of With Love, Meghan

With Love, Meghan followed the Duchess and her celebrity friends as they took part in various activities, from cooking to beekeeping and hosting events. 

The series features eight 30-minute episodes, with Meghan's husband, Prince Harry, making a cameo in the final episode. 

The first season featured actress Mindy Kaling as its biggest celebrity name, while other appearances came from Meghan's longtime friend and make-up artist Daniel Martin and her Suits co-star Abigail Spencer. 

Harry and Meghan's Netflix shows

Five years ago, Harry and Meghan secured a lucrative contract, thought to be worth more than 100 million dollars (£74 million), with Netflix after quitting as senior working royals in 2020. 

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Chrissy Teigen in episode 202 of With Love, Meghan© JAKE ROSENBERG/NETFLIX
Chrissy Teigen is set to feature in the show

Their debut docuseries, Harry & Meghan, shattered records for the streaming platform when it was released in 2022, with a number of explosive, personal revelations from the pair as they documented their first date to leaving the UK for a new life in the US. 

The pair also served as executive producers of Live To Lead, which focused on global justice activists, Heart of Invictus, which followed a group of competitors training for the Games, and Polo, which centred around the glamorous lives of players on and off the pitch.

With Love, Meghan Season 2: Debuting on Netflix later this month, this season will feature Meghan welcoming celebrity chefs, artists, and friends for hands-on adventures, cooking challenges, and DIY projects.

With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration: A new holiday special episode of With Love, Meghan is set to premiere on Netflix this December, featuring family holiday celebrations, feasts and gift crafting.

Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within: A new documentary-short film, debuting on Netflix later this year, from Campfire Studios in association with Wontanara Productions and Archewell Productions. It will explore an orphanage in Uganda's Masaka region, where orphaned children find joy and healing through dance.

Feature adaptation of Meet Me At The Lake: Archewell Productions is in active development on a romantic drama film based on Carley Fortune's bestselling novel, which follows a decade-spanning love story.

Expansion of Meghan's As ever brand: Meghan's lifestyle brand, launched in April, will continue to expand into new product categories, developed in partnership with Netflix

