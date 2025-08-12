Meghan Markle finally reveals celebrity guests for season 2 of Netflix show

The Duchess of Sussex is joined by a whole host of new celebrity guests for season two of her lifestyle show, including Chrissy Teigen and Tan France.

Netflix dropped the trailer for the second part of With Love, Meghan on Tuesday – the day after Prince Harry and Meghan announced they had renewed their deal in a first-look partnership with the streaming giant.

The teaser, which was also shared by Meghan on her Instagram account, revealed the next instalment of With Love, Meghan will air in two weeks' time on 26 August

The trailer, which you can watch above, shows a montage of Meghan cooking, baking, serving up drinks and getting creative with her guests.

In a voiceover, the former actress says: "I love the idea of just spending time together… and finding new ways to show people you care."

She adds: "There are easy ways to show up, lovingly."

Guests on the show will include Meghan's close friend and makeup artist, Daniel Martin, who appeared in the first episode in the first season, as well as Pilates Platinum studios founder, Heather Dorak, and IT Cosmetics co-founder, Jamie Kern Lima.

The synopsis for season two reads: "Meghan returns with a fun and heartwarming new season, welcoming celebrity chefs, talented artists, and beloved friends for hands-on adventures filled with laughter and discovery.

"From playful cooking challenges to DIY projects, Meghan and her guests explore bold flavors, experiment with new techniques, and discover simple ways to add beauty to everyday life. It's all about embracing playfulness over perfection and finding joy in creating together."

Which guests will join Meghan for season two?

Among the celebrity guests joining the former Suits star during the eight episodes will be US model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen and Queer Eye star Tan France, as well as podcaster Jay Shetty and his cookbook author wife Radhi Devlukia.

Also appearing will be chefs Samin Nosrat, Clare Smyth, Christina Tosi, Jose Andres and David Chang, and Meghan’s close friends, pilates instructor Heather Dorak and make up artist Daniel Martin.

Do Archie and Lilibet make an appearance?

It's not known if Prince Harry and Meghan's children will appear in the second series of the show. The youngsters notably did not feature in the first season.

When will series two of With Love, Meghan air?

Eight 33-minute long episodes will drop on Netflix on Tuesday 26 August.

Highlights and guests from series one

The Duchess was joined by some of her closest friends as she shared her tips for cooking and hosting across eight episodes of the first series.

In episode one, Meghan cooked her one-pan cherry tomato and kale spaghetti with pal and makeup artist, Daniel Martin, and later in the series, prepared a delectable dessert for fellow Suits star, Abigail Spencer, and long-time friend, Kelly McKee Zajfen.

The Duchess shared party planning tips with actress and comedian, Mindy Kaling, prepared lunch with Delfina 'Defi' Figueras, Nacho Figueras' wife, and made dumplings with close friend and Tacha Beauty founder, Vicky Tsai.

Meghan also rustled up tempura fried chicken with Chef Roy Choi, a Mexican dish with Chef Ramon Velazquez and picked from a vegetable patch with Chef Alice Waters.

In episode three, Meghan welcomed Los Angeles native, chef Roy Choi, into her kitchen to make tempura fried chicken, kimchi and pickled vegetables.

While the Sussexes' children did not appear in the show, Prince Harry and Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, were seen at the al fresco dinner party the Duchess hosted.