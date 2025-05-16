Meghan Markle lands a special guest for series 2 of her Netflix show - and Prince Harry 'doesn't make the cut'

The Duchess of Sussex is gearing up to unveil the second instalment of her lifestyle series With Love, Meghan on Netflix this autumn - and this time, she's pulling out all the stops.

According to a new report from the Daily Mail’s Alison Boshoff, former actress Meghan has enlisted none other than Chrissy Teigen to appear in the upcoming series.

The model, cookbook author and TV personality is said to be the standout guest of the new episodes, which were quietly filmed back-to-back with the first series in spring 2024.

© Instagram Chrissy Teigen is rumoured to appear in With Love, Meghan

The first series featured actress Mindy Kaling as its biggest celebrity name, while other appearances came from Meghan's longtime friend and make-up artist Daniel Martin and her Suits co-star Abigail Spencer.

However, one familiar face that is reportedly notably absent is Prince Harry. The publication claims the Duke of Sussex is not involved in the upcoming series at all - and neither are their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Chrissy and Meghan's close bond

The American model was among the celebrity friends to receive a sample of the Duchess' latest product, American Riviera Orchard jam.

© JAKE ROSENBERG/NETFLIX The second series of With Love, Meghan will be released later this year

The limited-edition jam, part of a meticulously curated launch, was sent to just 50 of Meghan’s friends, making the endorsements all the more personal and significant.

Their bond is also linked through their early careers, where both worked as suitcase models on Deal or No Deal.

© JUSTIN COIT/NETFLIX Mindy Kaling appeared in the first series

Celebrity status aside, their friendship runs deeper through shared experiences. Chrissy has previously spoken with heartfelt appreciation for Meghan's kindness during one of the most painful moments in her life - the loss of her son, Jack.

"Yeah, she's been so kind to me ever since we connected," Chrissy said of Meghan during an appearance on the Watch What Happens Live! Aftershow in 2021. "She had written to me about baby Jack. But yeah, she is really wonderful and so kind – just as kind as everyone says she is."

Series two of With Love, Meghan

Back in March, it was confirmed that the second season is due to air this autumn, with director Michael Steed returning to the project.

© JAKE ROSENBERG/NETFLIX Prince Harry and Meghan have a major deal with Netflix

Further details about the show's return have yet to be revealed, but it has been confirmed that the series has already been filmed.

In a post on Instagram, Meghan posted a video of herself dancing and wearing a cap which says 'lettuce romaine calm'. She captioned the post: "Lettuce romaine calm… or not(!) because '’m thrilled to share that Season 2 of 'With Love, Meghan' is coming!"

With Love, Meghan followed the Duchess of Sussex and her celebrity friends as they took part in various activities, from cooking to beekeeping to hosting events. The series features eight 30-minute episodes, with Meghan's husband, Prince Harry, making a cameo in the final episode.