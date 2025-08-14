Real reason Lady Louise Windsor's A-Level results have not been made public

The royals' A-Level results are often made public, with Princess Eugenie notably receiving 2As and a B in her exams in 2008.

The Duke and Duchess of York even released a statement at the time expressing their delight at their daughter's "justifiably fantastic results".

Lady Louise Windsor passed her A-Levels in English, History, Politics and Drama in 2022, but Buckingham Palace did not share any details of her results.

A spokesperson said in a statement released at the time: "Having received her A Level results today, Lady Louise will start at St Andrews University in September to study English."

WATCH: Can you guess the royal family’s A-Level results?

The palace took a similar stance when Lady Louise received her GCSE results in 2020, saying that her grades were a private matter.

However, the standard entry requirements to study English at St Andrews are AAA.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's daughter, now 21, has largely grown up out of the public eye and is not expected to take up full-time royal duties when she graduates.

© Getty Lady Louise pictured with her family in Sandringham last Christmas

Lady Louise, who is currently 17th in line to the throne, has reportedly expressed on her LinkedIn Page that she is interested in pursuing a career in the military, diplomacy or law.

Life at St Andrews

The Fife-based establishment is no stranger to hosting royals among its students, with Prince William having studied Geography at St Andrews.

The future king famously met his wife, Kate Middleton, and now the Princess of Wales, at university.

© Getty William and Kate, pictured in 2011, met at the University of St Andrews

Before enrolling at St Andrews, Lady Louise took up a summer job at a garden centre.

Like her father, she has a passion for amateur dramatics and has appeared in student productions.

© Alamy St Andrews' halls of residence, St Salvator's Hall

It's also been revealed that Lady Louise has joined the St Andrews University Officers' Training Corps (UOTC), where she has undertaken military exercises.

© Getty Lady Louise is expected to carve out her own career

She has also continued her carriage driving hobby while at university and was supported by her close friend and fellow student, Felix da Silva-Clamp, at The Sandringham Festival of Carriage Driving in June.