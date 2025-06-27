Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lady Louise spotted with close university friend and Duchess Sophie - best photos
Lady Louise carriage driving at Sandringham© BAV MEDIA

Lady Louise enjoys day out with her close friend and Duchess Sophie

Edward Lauder
Senior online reporter
1 hour ago
Lady Louise Windsor enjoyed a sunny day at the Sandringham estate on Friday, joined by her supportive close friend Felix da Silva-Clamp and her proud mum, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.

The 21-year-old royal competed in the Sandringham Horse Driving Trials, an event founded by her late grandfather, Prince Philip. Louise looked calm and confident as she took part in the prestigious carriage driving event.

Lady Louise's special bond with Prince Philip

1/8

Lady Louise Windsor being supported at the Sandringham Horse Driving Trials in Norfolk by friend Felix da Silva-Clamp© Bav Media/Geoff Robinson

Carriage driving holds a special place in Lady Louise's heart, thanks to her grandfather's influence. Prince Philip first introduced the sport to Sandringham in 1982, aiming to bring his passion for carriage driving to one of his favourite royal residences.

Lady Louise, who is currently studying English Literature at the University of St Andrews, has been actively participating in carriage driving since she was a teenager. The event clearly holds deep sentimental value, connecting Louise to Prince Philip’s memory.

Felix da Silva-Clamp cheers Louise on

2/8

Lady Louise Windsor being supported at the Sandringham Horse Driving Trials in Norfolk© Bav Media/Geoff Robinson

Louise was joined at the event by her close friend Felix da Silva-Clamp, who watched proudly from the sidelines. They first met at St Andrews University, where both are currently studying.

Felix, who has been seen accompanying Louise on multiple occasions, appeared relaxed and happy as he supported his royal friend. He was dressed casually yet smartly for the outdoor event.

Duchess Sophie’s proud moment

3/8

Felix da Silva-Clamp and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh with Lady Louise© Bav Media

Louise’s mother, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, also attended, visibly proud of her daughter’s achievements. The Duchess, known for her busy royal schedule, warmly greeted Felix and chatted enthusiastically with spectators at Sandringham.

Sophie has previously spoken of her pride in Louise’s dedication to carriage driving, a sport her father-in-law, Prince Philip, passionately supported.

Lady Louise’s elegant competition attire

4/8

Lady Louise Windsor is at the Sandringham Horse Driving Trials in Norfolk © Bav Media

Lady Louise cut a sophisticated figure during the event, wearing a smart beige overcoat paired with matching gloves. She completed the practical yet chic ensemble with a classic black helmet, ideal for the carriage driving event.

Her attire perfectly suited the occasion, demonstrating her practical approach to royal fashion and sporting events.

Following in Prince Philip's footsteps

5/8

Felix da Silva-Clamp seen chatting with Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh© Bav Media/Geoff Robinson

Prince Philip first began carriage driving in his fifties after stepping back from polo. Despite occasional spills during high-speed competitions, Philip remained passionate about the sport until his final years.

Louise, now 16th in line to the throne, shares that enthusiasm. Her involvement in the sport honours her grandfather's legacy, keeping his favourite pastime alive within the Royal Family.

Absent at Trooping the Colour

6/8

The 21-year-old is taking part in the annual event over the weekend on the Royal Sandringham estate© Bav Media/Geoff Robinson

Earlier this month, Louise was notably absent from the Trooping the Colour parade in London, marking King Charles III’s birthday. Her parents, Sophie and Prince Edward, both attended, but Louise and her younger brother James, Earl of Wessex, were not present.

Louise’s absence was largely attributed to her busy academic schedule. This isn't the first time her university commitments have caused her to miss high-profile royal events.

Busy university life at St Andrews

7/8

Felix da Silva-Clamp and Duchess Sophie spoke to one another© Bav Media

St Andrews University in Scotland has become a popular choice among royals, famously attended by Prince William and Princess Kate. Louise, now in her third year of an English degree, is said to be deeply dedicated to her studies.

She’s also involved with several extracurricular societies, including the University Officers' Training Corps (UOTC). Her busy schedule reflects her determination to forge her own career path away from royal duties.

Duchess Sophie's striking royal style

8/8

The Duchess of Edinburgh was also seen© Bav Media/Geoff Robinson

During recent events, Sophie has been consistently turning heads with her chic outfits. At Trooping the Colour, she stunned royal watchers with a forest green dress, puff sleeves, and a matching pillbox hat.

Last year, she also impressed wearing a butter yellow dress by Beulah London, paired elegantly with gold jewellery. Known for her sophisticated style, Sophie continues to set royal fashion trends.

Duchess Sophie: 5 top facts

Duchess Sophie stunned in blue© Victoria Jones/Shutterstock

1.  PR girl

Sophie built a successful career before marrying Prince Edward. She worked for Capitol Radio and later launched her own public relations agency, RJH Public Relations, which she ran with her business partner for five years.

2. Dog lover

Sophie is a well-known dog lover and is the patron of the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association. In January 2025, she visited the organisation's training centre and had adorable puppy cuddles with a nine-week-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel puppy. 

3. Bahamas proposal 

Prince Edward proposed to Sophie after five years of dating during a holiday to the Bahamas in 1998. He presented her with a two-carat oval diamond, flanked with two-heart shaped gemstones.

4. Stepping up 

As the Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie is a full-time working member of the royal family. She has augmented her duties since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from royal duties and Prince Andrew relinquished his official roles. Alongside this, she balances being a devoted mum to her two children: Lady Louise Windsor, 21, and James, Earl of Wessex, 17. 

5. Princess wedding 

Her 1999 wedding to Prince Edward was low-key but still attracted 200 million TV viewers. Her silk dress was adorned with 325,000 crystals and pearls, and her Anthemion tiara was selected from the late Queen’s private jewellery collection. 

