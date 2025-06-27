Lady Louise spotted with close university friend and Duchess Sophie - best photos

Lady Louise Windsor enjoyed a sunny day at the Sandringham estate on Friday, joined by her supportive close friend Felix da Silva-Clamp and her proud mum, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.

The 21-year-old royal competed in the Sandringham Horse Driving Trials, an event founded by her late grandfather, Prince Philip. Louise looked calm and confident as she took part in the prestigious carriage driving event.

Lady Louise's special bond with Prince Philip

1/ 8 © Bav Media/Geoff Robinson

Carriage driving holds a special place in Lady Louise's heart, thanks to her grandfather's influence. Prince Philip first introduced the sport to Sandringham in 1982, aiming to bring his passion for carriage driving to one of his favourite royal residences.

Lady Louise, who is currently studying English Literature at the University of St Andrews, has been actively participating in carriage driving since she was a teenager. The event clearly holds deep sentimental value, connecting Louise to Prince Philip’s memory.

Felix da Silva-Clamp cheers Louise on

2/ 8 © Bav Media/Geoff Robinson

Louise was joined at the event by her close friend Felix da Silva-Clamp, who watched proudly from the sidelines. They first met at St Andrews University, where both are currently studying.

Felix, who has been seen accompanying Louise on multiple occasions, appeared relaxed and happy as he supported his royal friend. He was dressed casually yet smartly for the outdoor event.

Duchess Sophie’s proud moment

3/ 8 © Bav Media

Louise’s mother, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, also attended, visibly proud of her daughter’s achievements. The Duchess, known for her busy royal schedule, warmly greeted Felix and chatted enthusiastically with spectators at Sandringham.

Sophie has previously spoken of her pride in Louise’s dedication to carriage driving, a sport her father-in-law, Prince Philip, passionately supported.

Lady Louise’s elegant competition attire

4/ 8 © Bav Media

Lady Louise cut a sophisticated figure during the event, wearing a smart beige overcoat paired with matching gloves. She completed the practical yet chic ensemble with a classic black helmet, ideal for the carriage driving event.

Her attire perfectly suited the occasion, demonstrating her practical approach to royal fashion and sporting events.

Following in Prince Philip's footsteps

5/ 8 © Bav Media/Geoff Robinson

Prince Philip first began carriage driving in his fifties after stepping back from polo. Despite occasional spills during high-speed competitions, Philip remained passionate about the sport until his final years.

Louise, now 16th in line to the throne, shares that enthusiasm. Her involvement in the sport honours her grandfather's legacy, keeping his favourite pastime alive within the Royal Family.

Absent at Trooping the Colour

6/ 8 © Bav Media/Geoff Robinson

Earlier this month, Louise was notably absent from the Trooping the Colour parade in London, marking King Charles III’s birthday. Her parents, Sophie and Prince Edward, both attended, but Louise and her younger brother James, Earl of Wessex, were not present.

Louise’s absence was largely attributed to her busy academic schedule. This isn't the first time her university commitments have caused her to miss high-profile royal events.

Busy university life at St Andrews

7/ 8 © Bav Media

St Andrews University in Scotland has become a popular choice among royals, famously attended by Prince William and Princess Kate. Louise, now in her third year of an English degree, is said to be deeply dedicated to her studies.

She’s also involved with several extracurricular societies, including the University Officers' Training Corps (UOTC). Her busy schedule reflects her determination to forge her own career path away from royal duties.

Duchess Sophie's striking royal style

8/ 8 © Bav Media/Geoff Robinson

During recent events, Sophie has been consistently turning heads with her chic outfits. At Trooping the Colour, she stunned royal watchers with a forest green dress, puff sleeves, and a matching pillbox hat.

Last year, she also impressed wearing a butter yellow dress by Beulah London, paired elegantly with gold jewellery. Known for her sophisticated style, Sophie continues to set royal fashion trends.