Princess Kate has the best reaction to being interrupted by coughing baby

The Princess of Wales is also often hailed the 'children's princess,' and is renowned for showing her maternal instincts on public engagements.

During a moving visit to a maternity unit at Royal Surrey County Hospital in Guildford in 2022, Kate was praised for her sweet reaction during an adorable interruption.

The Princess was speaking with nurses and new mothers to talk about the importance of mental health support for parents, when a baby interrupted her by coughing. Watch the moment above.

Kate sweetly paused her conversation to acknowledge the tot with a broad smile before asking: "Are you OK?"

The exchange then sparked peals of laughter from the baby's mother and the hospital staff, as well as the royal, before she continued speaking.

© Getty The moment happened as Kate spoke with nurses and new mothers

The moment went viral on social media, with one user at the time commenting: "That motherly instinct from her was so heartwarming," while others dubbed Kate "natural" and "warm".

Royal first

The visit was Kate's first major solo engagement since being made the Princess of Wales by the King, the day after the death of the late Queen on 8 September 2022.

During the engagement, the Princess also tenderly held a premature baby in her arms.

© Getty It was Kate's first solo outing as Princess of Wales

Szilvia Novak, 43, originally from Budapest in Hungary, asked the princess if she would like to hold her daughter, Biana, who was born six weeks premature, while the pair were talking in the hospital's Special Baby Care Unit.

© Getty Kate holding baby Bianca

Kate replied: "Am I allowed to?" before a member of staff helped Ms Novak pass the baby to the Princess.

As she cradled Bianca in her arms, Kate, who was wearing a sunshine yellow Karen Millen dress, said: "She's very sweet."

'Children's Princess'

The Princess of Wales is often praised for the way she interacts with children, from crouching down to speak to youngsters at their level, engaging with them through active listening and asking them questions, and always willing to get involved with activities.

During a visit to Ty Hafan children's hospice in Wales in February, Kate had her hand painted red by one youngster as she joined an arts and crafts session.

© Alamy Stock Photo Lottie, 9, painted Kate's hand during her visit to Ty Hafan Children's Hospice

In my time as a royal reporter, I've seen a number of sweet exchanges between the Princess and the children and young people she meets on her royal engagements.

From dancing with babies to exploring forest schools with youngsters, you can tell that mothering comes natural to her, but also how deeply she cares about her early years work.