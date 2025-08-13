Princess Kate releases special summer video during holiday with family

The Princess of Wales has released a new video in which she spoke of the values of family during the summer holidays. The royal is currently enjoying her break with husband Prince William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Although the royal didn't appear in the video, she did perform a narration, saying: "Summer is a season for abundance. Just as the flowers bloom and the fruits ripen, we too are reminded of our own potential for growth. It is the time to ignite our inner fire and explore our own creativity, passions, and dreams.

"As we bask in the sunlit hours, friends and families come together; playing, connecting, being present. Embracing the joy to be found in even the most fleeting of moments and shared experiences."

She concluded: "Our lives flourish when we cherish the bonds of love and friendship. So open your hearts; sing, dance, play. The days are still long, so simply love, and be loved."

Alongside the video, a personal caption from the mother-of-three read: "Our lives flourish when we cherish the bonds of love and friendship. It has never been more important to appreciate the value of one another, and of Mother Nature. Here's to Summer. C."

The video embodied the spirit of summer and featured clips that had been shot in Sheffield, Bradford, North Wales and Anglesey and the south coast.

Included in the clip were a group of ballet dancers from The Royal Ballet School, who were filmed in Richmond Park. The group had also performed at the royal's annual carol service, which was held in December.

Kate started her new video series earlier this year, sharing a spring-themed clip back in May. The video series serves as a quarterly celebration of the untamed beauty of the changing seasons across the UK.

The royal featured in the first video as she and William explored the Isle of Mull during their royal visit to the Scottish island.

"Over the past year, nature has been my sanctuary," narrated Kate. "The natural world's capacity to inspire us, to nurture us and help us heal and grow is boundless and has been understood for generations.

"It is through nature that we can fully understand the true interconnectedness of all things, the importance of balance and the importance of renewal and resilience. Connecting to nature helps us to experience a deeper sense of ourselves, the world around us, and each other."

Touching on the importance of the season, Kate added: "Spring is a season of rebirth, of hope and new beginnings. From the dark days of winter, the outside world quietly awakens with new life, and there comes a sense of optimism, anticipation, and positive, hopeful change.

"Just as nature revives and renews so too can we. Let us reconnect to nature and celebrate a new dawn within our hearts. It is often from the smallest of seeds that the greatest change can happen, and in this ever-growing complex world, we need to hold on to what connects us all."

She concluded the video with: "Spring is here, so let's make the most of it together."