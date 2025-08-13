Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Exclusive: Princess Kate's 'brilliant' rugby role set to ignite Women's World Cup - and spark fun rivalry with Prince William

The Princess of Wales is the patron of England Rugby.

Kate Middleton playing rugby© Getty
By Isabel Drugan
1 hour ago
The tension is building across the UK as England prepares to host the 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup

England's national women's rugby team - known as the Red Roses - are all set to fight for the title, having announced their official squad last week

Fans across the world are gearing up for what should be an exciting tournament - but there's one fan in particular who will be paying close attention.

A royal fan 

WATCH: Royals going wild at the Rugby

There will be anticipation building in royal circles too, particularly for the Princess of Wales, who is a longtime fan of the sport.

The royal has been patron of the Rugby Football Union (RFU), which is the national governing body for rugby union in England, since 2022. She also took on the role of patron of the Rugby Football League at the same time.  

"I am so thrilled to become Patron of the @TheRFL and @EnglandRugby," she shared on social media at the time. 

"Two fantastic organisations who are committed to harnessing the power that sport can have in bringing communities together and helping individuals flourish."

View post on X

The statement was accompanied by a video of Kate and various players passing a rugby ball to one another, showcasing the range of people involved in rugby in England. 

The Princess seemed to be having fun, laughing and spinning the ball on her finger. 

Praise for the Princess 

Sara Orchard, BBC Sport commentator and reporter, spoke exclusively to HELLO! ahead of the Women's Rugby World Cup. She praised the Princess's involvement in and advocacy for the sport: 

"The Princess of Wales being engaged and a patron of England women's rugby is absolutely brilliant because it brings more eyes towards the game," she said. 

"I'm also quite excited by the fact that her husband, the Prince of Wales, is the patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, so that could be a nice rivalry for us to watch out for." 

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the RBS Six Nations match between France and Wales at Stade de France on March 18, 2017 in Paris, France© Getty
The royal couple watch rugby together despite supporting rival teams

Despite supporting different teams, the Prince and Princess of Wales are often seen watching the sport together. 

They were spotted in the stands together at the 2015 Rugby World Cup. 

The then-Duchess of Cambridge had her head in her hands and a big smile on her face as she reacted to a tense match between Australia and Wales at Twickenham. 

The royal couple have previously joked about their rivalry

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the Australia v Wales match during the Rugby World Cup 2015 at Twickenham Stadium on October 10, 2015 in London, England.© Getty
The then-Duchess appeared to enjoy the drama at the 2015 Rugby World Cup

"It’s going to be a very tense journey home," Prince William quipped ahead of a 2023 Six Nations match between England and Wales. "If we win today my wife won’t speak to me. It will be a tense evening." 

An important message 

Philippa Tuttiett, former Welsh Women's Rugby Captain, told HELLO! exclusively about the importance of the Prince and Princess of Wales's support. 

"I love the way that we've seen them coming down to training sessions and getting fully involved," she said. "Kate did a lineout lift with the England team. I thought that was brilliant because half of the stigma sometimes with women's rugby is you have to look a certain way or act a certain way to play. 

Catherine, Princess of Wales (Patron of the Rugby Football Union) takes part in a game of walking touch rugby as she visits Maidenhead Rugby Club on June 7, 2023 in Maidenhead, England© Getty
The Princess of Wales has been a longtime fan of rugby

"And I think that's one thing people will realise in this year's World Cup, when you see these individuals, especially see them off the field, it is for all shapes and sizes. There will be people playing full-on contact rugby, smashing into people with the most amazing make-up on, the most amazing hair. And that's fantastic. You do you. 

"Everyone is beautiful. Everyone is powerful. And how you choose to use it and display it is entirely up to you. But if you go to women's rugby, you will never be judged and you will only ever be celebrated." 

A royal success 

It looks likely that the Princess of Wales will have a lot to cheer about this year. 

Experts project that the Red Roses will repeat the success of their last World Cup and storm their way to the final. 

"I do think it's going to be England in the final. They've got that home advantage, but not just that. They are a fantastic team," Philippa Tuttiett explained. 

"They're on an incredible unbeaten streak at the moment. So I see them in there, and I think it's going to be their archrivals, New Zealand, once again. And oh my gosh, England have a grudge against them!" 

Kelsey Clifford, Emma Sing, Maddie Feaunati, Lilli Ives Campion, Morwenna Talling, Rose Galligan, Abby Dow, Jade Shekells, Mackenzie Carson, Lucy Packer, May Campbell, Maud Muir, Zoe Harrison, Helena Rowland, Ellie Kildunne, Holly Aitchison, Abi Burton, Hannah Botterman, Jess Breach, Sarah Bern, Tatyana Heard, Lark Atkin-Davies, Alex Matthews, Amy Cokayne, Emily Scarratt, Marlie Packer, Zoe Aldcroft, Megan Jones, Natasha Hunt, Abbie Ward, Sadia Kabeya and Claudia Moloney-MacDonald of England pose for a team photo during the England Red Roses Women's Rugby World Cup squad announcement at Allianz Stadium on July 24, 2025 in London, England© Getty
The Red Roses will be hoping to take the title at the tournament final at Twickenham in September

The last Women's Rugby World Cup final was a close-run match, with England just losing out on the title to New Zealand by a mere three points. 

Sara Orchard agrees that these two giants of rugby could face off at Twickenham again. 

"You are going to hear a lot of people talking about England and the Red Roses being the favourites for this Rugby World Cup. And you know, they are on home turf. But this is going to be my fifth tournament that I've covered and I can tell you that New Zealand, the Black Ferns as they're known, they are not six time World Champions for nothing." 

Players of New Zealand line up for their national anthem prior to the Pacific Four Test Series women's rugby match between New Zealand Black Ferns and Canada at Apollo Projects Stadium in Christchurch, New Zealand, on May 17, 2025© Getty
The Black Ferns are predicted to be England's biggest rivals

Canada looks set to have a great tournament, too, with some experts believing that they could be in the title fight too. 

"I think if it's not England or New Zealand that are going to win it, keep an eye out for Canada and France," Sara Orchard warned. 

Retired Scottish International Rugby Player Deborah McCormack also sees September's final on the cards for Canada: 

"I think England will get to the final, but who joins them, I think still is going to be close between New Zealand and Canada. But I want to edge Canada to get to the final." 

Prince William, Prince of Wales meets young rugby players as he visits Parc y Scarlets, the home of the Scarlets Rugby Union team, to celebrate the contribution of current and former Welsh female players, in Llanelli, Wales, on September 10, 2024.© Getty
Prince William will be rooting for Wales during the Women's Rugby World Cup

While Prince William's team might not be so likely to take the crown, Philippa Tuttiett believes that this could be their year. She said she's "really excited to see how far Wales can go." 

"They had a new coach in this year, a couple of new players. And I think they could make history. They've never got past the quarterfinals before, but just maybe this could be the one they're going to do it." 

The 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup kicks off on Friday 22 August with a match between England and the USA at Sunderland's Stadium of Light.

