Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Camilla moved to tears as war veteran salutes 'my brave King'
Subscribe
Queen Camilla moved to tears as war veteran salutes 'my brave King'

Queen Camilla moved to tears as war veteran salutes 'my brave King'

Their Majesties led the nation as they attended a special VJ Day remembrance service at the National Arboretum in Staffordshire

Queen Camilla tears up as veteran salutes King© Getty Images
Danielle Stacey
Danielle StaceyOnline Royal Correspondent - London
Updated: 2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Queen was visibly moved to tears by a 105-year-old war veteran's salute to the King as they led the nation at the 80th anniversary of VJ Day at the National Arboretum in Staffordshire.

Yavar Abbas, 105, saluted "my brave King" for attending the service while being treated for cancer, which prompted an emotional reaction from Camilla. Watch below.

Charles, 76, and Camilla, 78, were joined by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, veterans and their families at the remembrance service in the blazing sunshine.

The monarch donned The Stone Field Marshal Number 4 uniform, while his wife was dressed in white.

WATCH: War veteran's salute to 'My brave King' leaves Camilla in tears

After passing a guard of honour, the King laid a wreath while the Queen placed a posy at the Armed Forces Memorial, before a two-minute silence was held.

It comes after Charles delivered a powerful tribute in a pre-recorded address to the nation from Clarence House, in which he hailed the "courage and camaraderie" of heroes who fought in the Pacific and Far East.

See all of the photos from the service.

1/7

King Charles III looks on as he attends the Service of Remembrance to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of VJ Day at The National Memorial Arboretum© Getty Images

Arrival

On arrival, the King and Queen were met by the Prime Minister, Chief of the Defence Staff and the National President and Chair of the Royal British Legion.

His Majesty looked reflective as he passed a guard of honour.

2/7

King Charles III, Royal British Legion National President Vice Admiral Paul Bennett, Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Queen Camilla attend a Service of Remembranc© Getty Images

Guard of honour

The royals with the Prime Minister and Royal British Legion National President Vice Admiral Paul Bennett.

The King saluted the guard of honour as the group made their way to the Armed Forces Memorial.

3/7

Britain's King Charles III (R) and Britain's Queen Camilla (2R) stand by as Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) lays a wreath © Getty

Floral tributes

Mr Starmer laying his wreath at the foot of the memorial as the King and Queen look on. 

4/7

Royals standing in front of steps at National Arboretum© Getty Images

The nation pays tribute

A national two-minute silence was held to remember all of those who sacrificed their lives and served in the war.

5/7

The Red Arrows fly over © Getty Images

Flypast

The service finished with a spectacular flypast from The Red Arrows, as they soared through the skies, emitting their famous plumes of red, white and blue smoke.

6/7

Veteran Yavar Abbas gestures as he reads from his diaries during the Service of Remembranc© Getty Images

'My brave King'

Captain Yavar Abbas, who served in the 11th Sikh regiment of the British Indian Army, read an excerpt from his war.

But before his reading, he apologised for going "briefly off-script" to salute "my brave King" for being at the service despite his ongoing cancer treatment. 

7/7

Queen Camilla wearing white dress© POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Fitting accessory

Her Majesty looked elegant in a white pleated chiffon dress by Dior and a white Philip Treacy hat. She also wore The Rifles brooch, the regiment of which she is Colonel-in-Chief

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Royalty
See more
Read More