Royal family LIVE: King Charles and Queen Camilla set for action-packed day 2 of French state visit

What a fantastic day of royal watching we had on Tuesday! Not only did we see the Prince and Princess of Wales take on statesman-style roles by greeting French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte as they touched down in the UK, but we also witnessed a spellbinding tiara moment from Princess Kate, her first in two years.

Today, William and Kate are bowing out of the French state visit and letting King Charles and Queen Camilla take centre stage. We can expect to see the monarch visiting Windsor gardens alongside Macron, before being joined by Camilla to view the Charabanc horse and carriage. Later in the evening, the Macrons will attend a special banquet at Guildhall with the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

Elsewhere, Prince Edward as Patron, will visit The Royal School in Wolverhampton. We'll be keeping you posted on all the latest royal news, live as it happens, so keep an eye out!

