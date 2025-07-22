Royal Family LIVE: The King and Queen to step out on Prince George's birthday

Good morning and welcome to HELLO!'s live royal blog! We're kicking off what promises to be a very exciting day in the royal calendar, filled with more engagements and a special family celebration.

Today marks a significant milestone for the Wales family, as Prince George celebrates his 12th birthday. We're all eagerly awaiting any glimpses or updates from Kensington Palace as the young Prince steps into his twelfth year. Happy Birthday, Prince George!

Meanwhile, King Charles and Queen Camilla have a busy day ahead of them. Their Majesties are set to make a public appearance, visiting Newmarket in Suffolk.

We'll be bringing you all the details and first photos from their engagement as they step out. Join us throughout the day for all the latest royal news, dazzling photos, and updates from both the UK and beyond!