Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Royal Family live: Princess Anne marks 75th birthday as royals step out for VJ Day
Subscribe
Royal Family live: Princess Anne marks 75th birthday as royals step out for VJ Day
Live:Updated35m ago

Royal Family live: Princess Anne marks 75th birthday as royals step out for VJ Day

All the latest royal news from Friday 15 August, including the Princess Royal's birthday and VJ Day 80th Anniversary engagements

Image
The Princess Royal smile for photo wearing smart dress and hat ahead of a trophy presentation following the St James's Palace Stakes during day one of Royal Ascot© PA Images via Getty Images
HELLO!
Danielle StaceyOnline Royal Correspondent - London
Matthew MooreSenior Evening Writer
Rebecca LewisLos Angeles correspondent
Updated: 35 minutes ago
Share this:

TODAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

  • Princess Anne celebrates her 75th birthday
  • The 80th Anniversary of VJ Day will be marked with engagements
  • His Majesty The King will deliver an audio message on the morning of VJ Day
  • King Charles and Queen Camilla will attend the Service of Remembrance at the National Memorial Arboretum
  • The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will attend a service at the Scottish National War Memorial, Edinburgh Castle
  • The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester will attend the Far East Prisoners of War Service at Norwich Cathedral
Digital Travel Editor

Good morning

Good morning, royal fans and happy Friday! 

It's a busy day today with lots to look forward to. Not only is the Princess Royal celebrating her 75th birthday, but the royal family are also marking the 80th anniversary of VJ Day, which remembers the end of the Second World War around the world. 

There will be lots to keep up with, and rest assured, our fabulous team here at HELLO! will make sure you don't miss a beat. 

Share this:
Other Topics
More Royalty
See more