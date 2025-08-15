Royal Family live: Princess Anne marks 75th birthday as royals step out for VJ Day

TODAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
- Princess Anne celebrates her 75th birthday
- The 80th Anniversary of VJ Day will be marked with engagements
- His Majesty The King will deliver an audio message on the morning of VJ Day
- King Charles and Queen Camilla will attend the Service of Remembrance at the National Memorial Arboretum
- The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will attend a service at the Scottish National War Memorial, Edinburgh Castle
- The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester will attend the Far East Prisoners of War Service at Norwich Cathedral
Good morning
Good morning, royal fans and happy Friday!
It's a busy day today with lots to look forward to. Not only is the Princess Royal celebrating her 75th birthday, but the royal family are also marking the 80th anniversary of VJ Day, which remembers the end of the Second World War around the world.
There will be lots to keep up with, and rest assured, our fabulous team here at HELLO! will make sure you don't miss a beat.