Royal Family live: Princess Anne marks 75th birthday as royals step out for VJ Day

Good morning, royal fans and happy Friday!

It's a busy day today with lots to look forward to. Not only is the Princess Royal celebrating her 75th birthday, but the royal family are also marking the 80th anniversary of VJ Day, which remembers the end of the Second World War around the world.

There will be lots to keep up with, and rest assured, our fabulous team here at HELLO! will make sure you don't miss a beat.