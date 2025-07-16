Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Charlotte displays 'growing empathy' for mother Kate Middleton in moment you missed
Princess Charlotte smiling at kate© Getty

Princess Charlotte displays 'growing empathy' for mother Princess Kate in moment you missed

The Princess of Wales and her daughter share a tight bond

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
15 minutes ago
Sunday's Wimbledon 2025 final took place amid Britain's formidable heatwave. But the temperature was no match for Princess Charlotte, who carried out a subtle gesture for her mother, the Princess of Wales, that most would have missed.

The 10-year-old royal took her seat on the front row of the Royal Box at Centre Court alongside her parents and brother, Prince George, holding a branded Wimbledon fan. As Kate, 43, sat in the direct sun, battling the heat in a pair of Ralph Lauren sunglasses, Charlotte was a true empath, fanning her mother gently to help keep her cool.

Princess Charlotte fanning kate in royal box © WireImage

Sophie David, early years expert, author of Read, Write, Play, and founder of Little Happy Learners, tells HELLO! how this small moment, which went unnoticed by many viewers, is a telling sign of Charlotte's affectionate relationship with her mother.

"Princess Charlotte fanning her mum at Wimbledon is such a lovely glimpse of her growing empathy and kindness," Sophie tells us. 

Media Image© WireImage

"Especially after Kate’s recent illness, it shows how children often pick up on how their parents are feeling and love to care for them in small but meaningful ways."

She adds: "It's a beautiful reminder of the strong bond they share and how children have an intrinsic desire to show their love and care for those closest to them."

wales family in wimbledon box© Corbis via Getty Images

Kate's parenting of Charlotte

It's not the first time the mother-daughter duo has put their bond on full display at Wimbledon. In 2023, the pair, once again, sat front row in the Royal Box with Charlotte leaning towards her mother as they enjoyed a conversation.

Kate put her hand under Charlotte's chin as she spoke, listening fully and showing her daughter she valued what she was saying. Later, Kate tenderly pushed Charlotte's hair behind her ear as they chatted.

Kate touching Charlotte's hair sat in royal box© WireImage

On numerous public outings, including Wimbledon last year, Charlotte is often seen silently watching Kate, mirroring her and offering subtle looks of admiration.

"Charlotte seems to be very full of admiration for her mother, which I think is a lovely thing, "Ingrid Seward, author of My Mother and I: The Inside Story of the King and Our Late Queen, told HELLO! previously.

Kate and Carole Middleton visit the Spirit of Christmas Fair in 2005© UK Press via Getty Images

"Kate and Charlotte are great friends, and I think to Kate, their bond is very precious. The mother-daughter relationship is obviously particularly important to Kate because she has such a close relationship with her own mother, Carole Middleton."

Carole, Michael, James and Pippa Middleton walking down a red carpet © Getty

Speaking of her own childhood on the Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast in 2020, Kate reflected: "I had a very happy childhood. It was great fun - I'm very lucky.

"I've come from a very strong family - my parents were hugely dedicated to us - my siblings. I really appreciate now as a parent how much they sacrificed for us."

