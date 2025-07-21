How the Princess of Wales makes Prince George feel 'seen'

It's no secret that the Princess of Wales is an attentive mother to her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis.

But in 2018, mothers everywhere felt Kate's pain as the royal mother dealt with a moment of distress from her then-five-year-old son George, whose emotions seemed to overwhelm him while attending the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy in support of his father, Prince William.

The moment was totally relatable for parents of young children who often dread their child having a meltdown at an event surrounded by lots of people.

© Getty Kate comforted George attentively

However, the way Kate subtly navigated this situation tells a lot about the emotional bond between Prince George and his mother, says psychotherapist and author of First Aid for Your Child's Mind, Alicia Eaton.

"It can be incredibly difficult for parents to navigate their child's emotions under the glare of cameras or the watchful eye of the public, but Catherine shows no hesitation in stepping in to support George," Alicia tells HELLO!.

© Getty Kate caressed Prince George's face

In the photos, Kate can be seen with her arm around a distressed George, and in another, she gently caresses his face and looks directly at him.

"She's not trying to hush or distract him — she's gently helping him feel seen and safe," Alicia tells us.

© Getty Princess Kate adores her three children

"That kind of emotional validation is key in developing a child's sense of self-confidence and resilience. And the fact that they're able to share that moment, seemingly oblivious to the crowd, speaks volumes about the depth of their connection."

Kate and George's mother-son connection

The 2018 polo wasn't the only time Kate and George, who turns 12 on Tuesday, have put their bond on full display during public outings.

© Getty Kate was seen running after a little Prince George

Their playful bond was clear to see from early on in George's life. In 2015, Kate and a two-year-old George attended the Gigaset Charity Polo Match at the Beaufort Polo Club in Tetbury.

© Getty Kate and Prince George were seen playing together

Kate was seen donning a pair of casual jeans as she ran after a speedy George, who darted about the field, playing with his royal cousin Isla Phillips.

© Getty Isla Phillips and her mum Autumn Phillips caught up with Kate and George

As George has grown older, he has taken an increasingly important role in historic events such as Trooping the Colour as royal fans observe the future king on these rare public appearances.

© Getty The Princess of Wales supported George on the balcony during Trooping the Colour

In 2023, Kate ensured George felt comfortable and supported on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as members of the royal family waved at thousands of well-wishers, putting a caring hand on his back.