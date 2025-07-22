Princess Kate's masterful move to let Prince Louis' playful spirit 'shine' in public

Prince Louis is famously the Prince and Princess of Wales' most animated child when it comes to showing his emotions during public outings, but the 2022 Platinum Jubilee Pageant saw the youngest Wales child at his most playful.

Louis, now nine, sat beside his mother to watch the celebrations unfold for a whole two and a half hours. Understandably, during the lengthy display, there were moments where the then-six-year-old royal struggled to sit still, pulling funny faces and sniggering as he put his head on his mother's shoulder.

The several moments of mischief from Prince Louis displayed not only his joyful character, but also put his bond with mother Kate on full display.

© Getty Kate entertained an animated Louis!

"The Princess of Wales shows us how important it is to nurture a child’s playful side, even in formal settings," early years expert, author, and founder of Little Happy Learners, Sophie David, tells HELLO!.

© Getty Images Kate wrestled with Louis' silly side!

"With Prince Louis, we often see her giving him the freedom to be cheeky, giggle, and explore the world around him. Kate's warmth and gentle encouragement remind us that playfulness is at the heart of childhood, and it's lovely to see Louis' cheeky, happy side shine through wherever he goes."

© Getty Prince Louis isn't afraid to show his cheeky side

Meanwhile, psychotherapist and author of First Aid for Your Child's Mind, Alicia Eaton, explains Kate's subtle ways of reining Louis in when the eyes of the world are on him - without dulling his sparkle.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Louis stole the show during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

"Kate clearly understands that young children like Prince Louis can struggle to sit still during long, formal events. Rather than shutting his energy down, she engages him with warmth and humour," she says.

© WireImage Kate is often amused by Louis' antics

"It's a subtle but effective way of helping him regulate his behaviour, while still allowing space for his playful side to shine through."

Kate's 'last baby effect'

Like many mothers, Kate will likely vary her parenting style, even if only subtly, to cater to the personality of each of her children. Louis is also Kate and William's youngest child, so he is experiencing a set of parents at their most experienced compared to the experiences of his older siblings.

© Getty Prince Louis is the baby of the Wales family

"The sense of calm and confidence [with the youngest] creates a reassuring environment, allowing the youngest child to thrive with a greater sense of security," Alicia Eaton told HELLO! previously.

"The youngest child arrives into a ready-made family dynamic, so they benefit from socialising with older siblings and develop social and communication skills early on.

© PA Images via Getty Images Prince George and Princess Charlotte are often more serious on public outings

"This then leads to a more playful and relaxed relationship with parents."

© Kensington Palace William and Kate are doting parents to their three children

The playful streak in Kate's parenting style third time around definitely shines brightly with Louis!