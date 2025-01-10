King Charles moves royal residence ahead of return to London

The King and Queen are now enjoying some downtime in the Scottish Highlands after spending Christmas at Sandringham in Norfolk.

The Court Circular is an official record of the royal family's engagements and Wednesday's entry was recorded at Balmoral Castle, indicating that the monarch is in Scotland this week.

Charles, 76, is set to return to his public duties on Monday when he will host three organisations dedicated to educating future generations about the Holocaust at Buckingham Palace.

While the late Queen Elizabeth II would remain at her Norfolk estate throughout the festive period until 6 February, which marks the anniversary of her father King George VI's death, Charles and Camilla are spending some of their break in Scotland.

It's keeping in line with the precedent Their Majesties set last year, when they were spotted attending a church service at Crathie Kirk, close to the Balmoral estate.

© Victoria Jones/Shutterstock Charles and Camilla have moved to Scotland from Norfolk

Charles also maintains his Scottish residence, Birkhall, which he inherited from his late grandmother, the Queen Mother, upon her death in 2002.

The King and Queen have also kept up the late Queen's tradition of hosting the royals at Balmoral during their annual summer break in August.

WATCH: Why Balmoral is so special to the royals

Earlier this week, it was announced that visitors can tour the interior of the Castle for a second year running, following the success of last year's opening.

A post on Balmoral's official Instagram account shared that while tickets for the interior tours have already sold out, members of the public can still purchase a general admission ticket to explore the grounds, gardens and exhibitions open from 1 April to 10 August.

© Getty Balmoral was said to be the late Queen's favourite royal residence

The private Scottish home has been handed down through generations of royals after being bought for Queen Victoria by Prince Albert in 1852.

Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral in September 2022.

Christmas at Sandringham

The King and Queen hosted the royals in Norfolk for the festive period, including Camilla's children, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes, and their respective families.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children were among the royals to join Charles and Camilla for the service at St Mary Magdalene on 25 December, just hours before the King's speech was broadcast to the nation.

WATCH: Charles and Camilla lead royals to church on Christmas Day

Notable absentees from the festivities were the Duke of York and his ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York, and their younger daughter, Princess Eugenie.

Prince Andrew remained at Royal Lodge in Windsor instead of joining his family at Sandringham, amid the scandal surrounding his connections to an alleged Chinese spy, who has been barred from the UK.

Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie celebrated Christmas with her husband Jack Brooksbank's family and their young sons, August and Ernest.