King Charles delivers incredibly powerful message from London home

The King has vowed that the sacrifices of VJ Day heroes "shall never be forgotten" in a moving address to the nation ahead of the 80th anniversary on Friday.

Speaking in a pre-recorded message from the Morning Room at Clarence House, the monarch's six-minute speech echoes and references the historic audio broadcast made by Charles's grandfather, King George VI.

The King describes how the heroes of VJ Day "gave us more than freedom; they left us the example of how it can and must be protected", with victory made possible by close collaboration between nations "across vast distances, faiths and cultural divides".

Charles will say this demonstrated how "in times of war and in times of peace, the greatest weapons of all are not the arms you bear but the arms you link".

The service and sacrifice of veterans and those who lost their lives fighting in the conflict "shall never be forgotten", he will say.

A new picture released by Buckingham Palace also shows the King sitting solemnly at his desk with his hands clasped together inside his London home.

© Getty Charles delivering a speech as Prince of Wales on 75th anniversary of VJ Day in 2020

The full message will be released at 7.30am on Friday ahead of a service of remembrance attended by the King and Queen, Second World War veterans and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.

The royal family's VJ commemorations

VJ Day on 15 August marks the anniversary of Japan's surrender to the Allies following the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945, effectively ending the Second World War.

After leaving floral tributes at the remembrance service at the National Memorial Arboretum, Charles will view the memorials and meet members of VJ associations.

© Getty Images Sophie met 105-year-old war veteran James 'Jim' Wren

The King and Queen will then join a reception for VJ veterans and their families hosted by the Royal British Legion.

Elsewhere, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will attend a service at the Scottish National War Memorial, Edinburgh Castle, organised by the Royal British Legion Scotland.

© Getty Images Sophie and James 'Jim' Wren posing for a photo together

It comes after Sophie met with 105-year-old war veteran, James 'Jim' Wren, at his care home in Salisbury on Tuesday.

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester will also attend the Far East Prisoners of War VJ Day 80th anniversary service at Norwich Cathedral, before joining a second commemorative service dedicated to the Children and Families of the Far East Prisoners of War in Suffolk.