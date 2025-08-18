Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Felipe forced to cut short family holiday due to emergency
Subscribe
King Felipe forced to cut short family holiday due to emergency

King Felipe forced to cut short family holiday due to emergency

The Spanish monarch has flown back from Greece as Spain is hit by one of its worst wildlife seasons in 20 years sparking an emergency

King Felipe in uniform© Getty Images
Danielle Stacey
Danielle StaceyOnline Royal Correspondent - London
1 hour ago
Share this:

King Felipe has cut short his family holiday to Greece amid the major wildfire situation in Spain.

Sky News reports that another 500 soldiers have been deployed, taking the total to 1,900, to tackle up to 20 major wildfires, with the majority in Spain's northwestern region of Galicia.

After landing at Torrejón Air Base, northeast of Madrid, on Sunday, King Felipe, 57, travelled straight to the Headquarters of the Military Emergency Unit (UME), where he was greeted by the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, and the Lieutenant General in charge of the UME, Francisco Javier Marcos. 

At the headquarters, he received the latest information on the deployment of UME troops in forest firefighting tasks.

In an Instagram video, King Felipe also expressed his gratitude to the emergency services, saying: "Thank you to all active military, civilian, volunteer, etc. that you are fighting the devastating wildfires ravaging much of our country.

"Our recognition and maximum gratitude for the incredible effort and work you are doing to protect the civilian population and try to extinguish them as quickly as possible."

King Felipe dress in camo© Instagram / @casareal.es
King Felipe thanked first responders

Over the past few days, even while on vacation, the King has closely monitored the progress of the fire.

HELLO!'s sister publication, HOLA! reports that sources at Zarzuela Palace have stated that the monarch has remained in contact with the presidents of the communities affected the most by the wildfires, as well as the Spanish government.

King Felipe met with the UME© Instagram / @casareal.es
King Felipe met with the UME

HELLO!'s Galicia-born Digital Content Director, Andrea Caamano, says: "Spain is facing a very serious situation, and King Felipe has always demonstrated how to act when the nation confronts a crisis.

"He was present in Valencia after the devastating floods, and this is yet another catastrophe where visible leadership is essential.

"With the UME stretched across the country and local communities working tirelessly to contain the wildfires, King Felipe would never consider remaining on holiday abroad as an option."

Family holiday

Before returning home due to the emergency situation in Spain, King Felipe had been spending quality time with his wife, Queen Letizia, 52, and their daughters, Princess Leonor, 19, and Infanta Sofia, 18.

HOLA! reports that the Spanish royals had been staying at King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands' summer residence in the Peloponnese region of Greece.

King Felipe VI of Spain, Crown Princess Leonor of Spain, Queen Letizia of Spain and Princess Sofia of Spain attend the Joan Miro's exhibition "Paysage-Miro" at La Lonja© Getty Images
The Spanish royals, pictured in Mallorca, have been holidaying in Greece

It comes ahead of Princess Leonor's final year of military training, where she will join the San Javier General Air Academy in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Infanta Sofia is heading to Forward College, where she will study Politics and International Relations.

King Felipe VI of Spain, Queen Letizia of Spain, Crown Princess Leonor of Spain, Princess Sofia of Spain and Queen Sofia host a dinner for authorities at Marivent Palac© Getty Images
The Spanish royals also spent time in Palma de Mallorca this summer

The three-year degree is taught in Lisbon the first year, Paris the second and Berlin the third.

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Royalty
See more
Read More