Queen Letizia is a holiday goddess in bridal white dress
Queen Letizia wearing white strappy dress© Europa Press via Getty Images

The Spanish royals are in Palma de Mallorca

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
Queen Letizia nailed the brief for effortless and chic summer dressing as she and her family hosted a dinner for authorities at Marivent Palace on Monday night.

The Spanish royals are currently on their annual break in Palma de Mallorca.

In a homage to the Balearic Islands, Letizia, 52, sported a strappy midi dress by Ibizan designer, Tony Bonet.

She teamed the bridal-white number with a pair of metallic wedges and dainty gold floral-shaped earrings, styling her brunette tresses in loose waves.

Letizia was joined at the soiree by her husband, King Felipe, 57, and the couple's daughters, Princess Leonor, 19, and Infanta Sofia, 18, as well as Felipe's mother, Queen Sofia, 86.

See the best photos from their outing…

1/7

King Felipe in white shirt and trousers and Queen Letizia in white dress© Getty Images

Coordinated couple

King Felipe coordinated with his wife in a white tunic-style shirt with tailored dark-grey trousers and black shoes. Queen Letizia's dress featured eyelet detailing and a pretty ruffled neckline.

2/7

King Felipe and Queen Letizia wearing white and laughing© Getty Images

Sweet moment

The couple were seen sharing a giggle together as they arrived outside the palace just before sunset.

3/7

Queen Letizia in white dress and gold earrings© Getty Images

Beauty look

A closer look at Letizia's dress and accessories. The Spanish queen sported shimmery brown eye makeup with fluttery mascara-lined lashes and a sweep of bronzer across the apple of her cheeks.

4/7

Princess Leonor of Spain, Queen Sofia and Princess Sofia of Spain walking arm-in-arm© Getty Images

Family time

Walking behind the king and queen were Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia, who proudly walked arm-in-arm with their beloved grandmother, Queen Sofia.

5/7

Princess Leonor in blue dress and Sofia in pink tie-dye dress© Getty Images

Stylish sisters

Leonor and Sofia made quite the stylish sisters, with Leonor opting for a blue and white printed bardot-style dress by Desigual's collaboration with Stella Jean, and a pair of navy wedges. Sofia looked effortlessly cool in a pink tie-dye satin dress from high street label, Zara, teaming her look with a pair of taupe wedges.

6/7

King Felipe VI of Spain, Queen Letizia of Spain, Crown Princess Leonor of Spain, Princess Sofia of Spain and Queen Sofia host a dinner for authorities at Marivent Palac© Getty Images

Family portrait

The Spanish royals beamed as they posed for a family snap in front of the palace.  

7/7

Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia in summer dresses© Europa Press via Getty Images

Mother and daughters

As ever, Queen Letizia was the epitome of a proud mother as she stood beside her daughters. Princess Leonor will begin the third and final year of her military training at the end of the summer, while Infanta Sofia has just graduated from UWC Atlantic College in Wales.

