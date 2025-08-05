Queen Letizia is a holiday goddess in bridal white dress

Queen Letizia nailed the brief for effortless and chic summer dressing as she and her family hosted a dinner for authorities at Marivent Palace on Monday night.

The Spanish royals are currently on their annual break in Palma de Mallorca.

In a homage to the Balearic Islands, Letizia, 52, sported a strappy midi dress by Ibizan designer, Tony Bonet.

She teamed the bridal-white number with a pair of metallic wedges and dainty gold floral-shaped earrings, styling her brunette tresses in loose waves.

Letizia was joined at the soiree by her husband, King Felipe, 57, and the couple's daughters, Princess Leonor, 19, and Infanta Sofia, 18, as well as Felipe's mother, Queen Sofia, 86.

See the best photos from their outing…

1/ 7 © Getty Images Coordinated couple King Felipe coordinated with his wife in a white tunic-style shirt with tailored dark-grey trousers and black shoes. Queen Letizia's dress featured eyelet detailing and a pretty ruffled neckline.



2/ 7 © Getty Images Sweet moment The couple were seen sharing a giggle together as they arrived outside the palace just before sunset.



3/ 7 © Getty Images Beauty look A closer look at Letizia's dress and accessories. The Spanish queen sported shimmery brown eye makeup with fluttery mascara-lined lashes and a sweep of bronzer across the apple of her cheeks.



4/ 7 © Getty Images Family time Walking behind the king and queen were Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia, who proudly walked arm-in-arm with their beloved grandmother, Queen Sofia.



5/ 7 © Getty Images Stylish sisters Leonor and Sofia made quite the stylish sisters, with Leonor opting for a blue and white printed bardot-style dress by Desigual's collaboration with Stella Jean, and a pair of navy wedges. Sofia looked effortlessly cool in a pink tie-dye satin dress from high street label, Zara, teaming her look with a pair of taupe wedges.



6/ 7 © Getty Images Family portrait The Spanish royals beamed as they posed for a family snap in front of the palace.

7/ 7 © Europa Press via Getty Images Mother and daughters As ever, Queen Letizia was the epitome of a proud mother as she stood beside her daughters. Princess Leonor will begin the third and final year of her military training at the end of the summer, while Infanta Sofia has just graduated from UWC Atlantic College in Wales.

