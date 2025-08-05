Queen Letizia is a holiday goddess in bridal white dress

King Felipe coordinated with his wife in a white tunic-style shirt with tailored dark-grey trousers and black shoes. Queen Letizia's dress featured eyelet detailing and a pretty ruffled neckline.
2/7
Sweet moment
The couple were seen sharing a giggle together as they arrived outside the palace just before sunset.
3/7
Beauty look
A closer look at Letizia's dress and accessories. The Spanish queen sported shimmery brown eye makeup with fluttery mascara-lined lashes and a sweep of bronzer across the apple of her cheeks.
4/7
Family time
Walking behind the king and queen were Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia, who proudly walked arm-in-arm with their beloved grandmother, Queen Sofia.
5/7
Stylish sisters
Leonor and Sofia made quite the stylish sisters, with Leonor opting for a blue and white printed bardot-style dress by Desigual's collaboration with Stella Jean, and a pair of navy wedges. Sofia looked effortlessly cool in a pink tie-dye satin dress from high street label, Zara, teaming her look with a pair of taupe wedges.
6/7
Family portrait
The Spanish royals beamed as they posed for a family snap in front of the palace.
7/7
Mother and daughters
As ever, Queen Letizia was the epitome of a proud mother as she stood beside her daughters. Princess Leonor will begin the third and final year of her military training at the end of the summer, while Infanta Sofia has just graduated from UWC Atlantic College in Wales.
