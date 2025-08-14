Queen Mary makes first public appearance amid family separation

Queen Mary returned to her public duties on Wednesday, as she attended the opening of a new counselling centre.

The Danish royal, 53, was greeted warmly as she arrived at Headspace Tårnby, which provides support for young people aged 12 to 25.

Mary, who looked effortlessly chic in a blue pinstriped suit for her outing, was given a tour of the new building before singing the communal song "You came with everything you were" by Jens Rosendal with staff.

Since joining the Danish royal family in 2004, Australian-born Mary has focused on the wellbeing of children, families and the most vulnerable.

She set up the Mary Foundation in 2007, which aims to improve the lives of those who find themselves socially isolated or excluded from society.

Mary's engagement comes after she and her husband, King Frederik, enjoyed a private holiday abroad before spending time at their summer residence, Gråsten Palace.

The couple's children returned to school this week, with their eldest, Crown Prince Christian, 19, beginning his Lieutenant's training course. The palace also announced that Princess Josephine, 14, has enrolled at Spir Efterskole, a boarding school in Snaptun in Jutland, meaning she's now living 174 miles away from her family in Copenhagen.

1/ 6 Arrival Mary waved to a small crowd that had gathered as she arrived at Headspace Tårnby, which is located down a quiet residential road just outside Copenhagen.



2/ 6 Tour of the new centre The queen was shown around the new centre. Headspace Danmark was set up in 2013 following the Australian model, with its first six centres opening in the same year.



3/ 6 © Getty Connection with Mary Foundation Headspace Danmark has worked closely with Mary's foundation, collaborating with various partners on its Lift program, set up to tackle loneliness among young people.



4/ 6 © Getty Images Officially opened Queen Mary officially cut the ribbon alongside the mayor of Tårnby Municipality Allan S. Andersen and protector of the Social Network/headspace Danmark Poul Nyrup Rasmussen.



5/ 6 © Getty Images Royal style The royal kept her cool in a repeat Ralph Lauren two-piece with a simple white T-shirt and tan heeled sandals. She accessorised with dainty gold jewellery, including hooped earrings.



6/ 6 © Getty Images A parting gift Mary took the time to say hello to Inger, chairman of the residents' association, who presented the queen with fresh figs.

