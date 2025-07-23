Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Leonor coordinates with mum Queen Letizia in fitted suit and sentimental jewellery
Princess Leonor wearing a suit and hair up© Shutterstock

Princess Leonor, 19, coordinates with mum Queen Letizia in fitted suit and sentimental jewellery

The Spanish royals stepped out for a glittering awards ceremony

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
Princess Leonor sparkled in a metallic suit as she joined her family at the Princess of Girona 2025 Awards ceremony at the Gran Teatre del Liceu in Barcelona.

The 19-year-old co-ordinated with her mother, Queen Letizia, 52, who sported a satin black trouser suit from high street label, Mango.

Leonor's jacquard two-piece from Bleis Madrid, as reported by HOLA!, shimmered in the light as she took to the stage to deliver a speech at the awards.

She teamed her suit with a black camisole, a patent clutch bag and high heels. Wearing her honey-blonde locks in an elegant updo, with two loose tendrils framing her face, Leonor accessorised with a pair of diamond earrings from her mother's jewellery box. Letizia has owned the jewels since 2014.

Leonor and Letizia wearing suits© Shutterstock
Leonor and Letizia looked chic in their suits

Leonor sported natural eyeshadow with lashings of mascara, a pop of blush across her cheeks and rose pink lipstick.

Princess Leonor delivering speech at Princess of Girona Awards© WireImage
Leonor delivered a speech

Meanwhile, Princess Leonor's younger sister, Infanta Sofia, 18, opted for a navy semi-sheer one-shouldered top and matching trousers, and King Felipe, 57, looked smart in a dark blue suit with a white shirt and a red tie.

Crown Princess Leonor of Spain, King Felipe VI of Spain, Queen Letizia of Spain and Princess Sofia of Spain attend the 'Princesa de Girona' Foundation 2025 awards© Getty Images
The Spanish royals on stage

The Princess of Girona Awards celebrate young people with outstanding careers in different fields, recognised for their commitment to initiatives and projects that seek to generate a positive social impact.

Family reunion

The Spanish royal family's joint appearance comes just a week after Princess Leonor completed her naval training.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia were the proudest parents as Leonor the presentation of Royal Dispatches, signifying officers' entry into active service in Marin.

Princess Leonor received the Navy Merit Grand Cross from her father, King Felipe© LAVANDEIRA/EPA/Shutterstock
Princess Leonor received the Navy Merit Grand Cross from her father, King Felipe

The ceremony also marked a sweet reunion between Leonor and Sofia.

Leonor was unable to make Sofia's graduation from UWC Atlantic College in Wales in May, as she was deployed overseas.

Infanta Sofia hugging Princess Leonor© Chema Clares/GTRES/Shutterstock
Infanta Sofia greeted her sister Leonor with a hug at the ceremony

The princess completed a five-month voyage onboard the naval training ship, Juan Sebastián de Elcano, as part of the deployment.

In the coming weeks, Leonor, who is heir to the Spanish throne, will begin her third and final year of her military training at San Javier Air Force Academy in Murcia.

