King Felipe and Queen Letizia begin 'real' ultra-private summer holiday in Greece

King Felipe and Queen Letizia are taking some time away from the spotlight in Greece, it has been revealed.

The Spanish royals and their daughters, Princess Leonor, 19, and Infanta Sofia, 18, reportedly flew to Athens last Wednesday, according to Mujer Hoy.

HELLO!'s sister publication, HOLA! explains that flight logs for the Falcon aircraft used by the Spanish royals have been made public since last year, meaning more transparency around their movements.

It is believed that Felipe and Letizia are staying at the Greek residence of the Dutch royals, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima, in the Peloponnese region, which is located on the southern part of the mainland.

HOLA! reports that the property boasts a tennis court, a swimming pool, a private beach and an exclusive harbour.

"While King Felipe, Queen Letizia and their family traditionally spend their summer holiday in Mallorca, the island is very open to the media and the public," says Andrea Caamano, HELLO!'s Galicia-born Digital Content Director.

© Getty Images The Spanish royals at Joan Miro's exhibition "Paysage-Miro" at La Lonja in Palma de Mallorca last week

"Their vacation in Greece is their real time away from the spotlight, it's ultra-private and where the royals can truly disconnect. They have a warm relationship with the Dutch royals, and have previously stayed at King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima's Greek abode, so it's no surprise that they have chosen to travel there again this year."

Before heading to Greece, the Spanish royals spent time at the Marivent Palace in Palma de Mallorca, where they hosted a dinner for authorities.

Friendship with the Dutch royals

King Felipe of Spain and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands share close personal ties, with the Dutch king, who met his wife Maxima in Seville.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima's eldest daughter, Princess Catharina-Amalia, 21, was forced to study abroad for a year in Madrid due to kidnap threats when she enrolled at the University of Amsterdam in 2022.

© Alamy The Dutch royals hosted the Spanish royals for a state banquet last year

Last year, Willem-Alexander shared his gratitude towards the Spanish royal family for their support during this difficult period for his daughter, saying: "Last year, circumstances required her to live in Madrid for a while. From there, she was able to continue her studies at the University of Amsterdam.

© Getty The Spanish royals provided protection for Princess Catharina-Amalia in Madrid

"This was made possible by the kind efforts of many of your compatriots and yourselves. A touching demonstration of friendship at a difficult time. I'd like to express my heartfelt thanks to you and everyone else who helped arrange this."

Greek family ties

Felipe's mother, Queen Sofia, was born in Athens as Princess Sofia of Greece and Denmark.

Sofia's brother was the late King Constantine of Greece. She became queen consort of Spain after marrying Juan Carlos I in 1962.

© Getty Images Queen Sofia joined her family at Marivent Palace last week

Juan Carlos abdicated in 2014 in favour of his son, Felipe, and since then, Sofia has been known as Queen Emerita.

Queen Sofia joined her son, daughter-in-law and granddaughters at the Marivent Palace in Palma de Mallorca last week.