Queen Camilla pictured shopping with granddaughter during Highland holiday

The Queen was spotted enjoying a spot of retail therapy in Scotland alongside her daughter, Laura Lopes, and her granddaughter, Eliza Lopes, 17.

The trio were seen perusing the shops in the picturesque village of Ballater, just a short drive from the royal family's Highland home, Balmoral, where the King and Queen have taken up their summer residence.

Camilla, 78, looked elegant in a pink and green floral shirt dress, teamed with an emerald green cardigan and taupe suede wedges.

She accessorised with a pair of gold hooped earrings, as well as personalised pendant with the initials of her five grandchildren - Lola and Freddy Parker Bowles, and Eliza and her twin brothers, Gus and Louis Lopes.

WATCH: Why Balmoral is so special to the royal family

Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes are Camilla's children from her marriage to her first husband, Andrew Parker Bowles.

Her three grandsons acted as Pages of Honour at the coronation, with the rest of the family also witnessing the historic ceremony at Westminster Abbey in 2023. The names of all five grandchildren were famously embroidered in gold thread on Camilla's white coronation gown.

The King was officially welcomed to Balmoral Castle during a traditional ceremony on Monday, featuring a guard of honour and an infamously cheeky Shetland pony, Cpl Cruachan IV, who is the mascot of the Royal Regiment of Scotland.

Charles, 76, is expected to host his family members at his Scottish retreat in the coming weeks, including the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children.

The Queen was seen perusing the window of a local antiques shop, as she was joined by granddaughter, Eliza, who sported a cropped T-shirt and blue jeans.



Eliza was famously chosen to be one of Prince William and Kate's flower girls at their 2011 royal wedding, joining the newlyweds on the balcony at Buckingham Palace after the ceremony.

Camilla's grandchildren refer to her as "Gaga," her former daughter-in-law, Sara Buys, revealed. The Queen has previously spoken about her joy of reading to her grandchildren when they were smaller, saying: "It was just a wonderful way of getting to know them, as you say, bonding. Sitting on the end of their bed and just reading."



During lockdown, the then Duchess of Cornwall revealed how she was keeping in contact with her children and grandchildren through the Houseparty video app. She also told British Vogue in 2022 that she frequently texts with her grandkids, saying: "It's very nice getting a text. We learn from very young people and they learn from us, too. That's the way it's always been."



The royals are often spotted in Ballater during their stay at Balmoral. But they love their Highland estate for its tranquility and vast estate, which allows them to enjoy hiking, fishing, picnics and barbecues.