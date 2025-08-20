Queen Rania delights fans with rare PDA moment with King Abdullah

Queen Rania of Jordan has shared a rare moment of PDA with her husband, King Abdullah.

Posting to her 11 million Instagram followers, the queen uploaded a snap of her and her husband enjoying a cup of coffee in a kitchen.

"Favourite coffee break," she simply captioned the post. In the picture, Rania can be seen with her hand lovingly on her husband's shoulder as they both sip on a cup of coffee between their busy schedules.

The queen, who is known for her effortless style, gave major royal-off-duty chic in the post wearing a simple gathered grey top and a matching pair of trousers.

WATCH: All About Queen Rania & King Abdullah’s Family

The pared-down look comes after Rania turned heads during a visit to Al-Salt, a town in Jordan, on Monday. Queen Rania opted for a white blouse with ballooned sleeves from Chloe, which she paired with an equally beautiful, embroidered skirt from Italian brand Emporio Sirenuse.

Queen Rania and King Abdullah's love story

Rania has been married to King Abdullah for 22 years after a whirlwind meeting in January, 1993. The couple were married just six months later and have remained together ever since.

Rania Al-Yassin, then 22, met Jordan's Prince Abdullah bin Al-Hussein, then 31, at a dinner party in January 1993. After locking eyes at the event, they had a whirlwind romance and they got engaged just two months later and married two months after that.

© Getty King Abullah and Queen Rania on their wedding day

The couple tied the knot on 10 June 1993 in front of the likes of King Hussein and Queen Noor. They chose the Zahran Palace in Amman, Jordan, for the wedding venue, which was the home of the groom's late grandmother Queen Zain Al Sharaf until her passing in 1994.

LISTEN: What did we think of The Duchess of Sussex's rosé wine?



Together, they share four children: Crown Prince Hussein, Princess Iman, Princess Salma and Prince Hashem.

"The king chose as a bride someone he considers an equal," said Prince Zeid bin Raad, a childhood friend of King Abdullah's.

© Handout The Queen of Jordan is a doting mum-of-four

"He listens to her ideas. They feed each other's intellectual curiosity. They're a perfect match, two people very comfortable together, who think along the same wavelength."

She also makes sure there is plenty of quality time with her four children: Prince Hussein, Princess Iman, Princess Salma and Prince Hashem.

"I make it a point and find comfort in tucking them into bed at night, reading them their favourite bedtime stories and reciting verses from the Quran to them as they sleep," the queen has previously been quoted saying.