Queen Rania surprises with ponytail in candid personal photo following back injury

Jordanian royal Queen Rania marked her 32nd wedding anniversary on Tuesday with a heartwarming tribute to her husband, King Abdullah II.

In a post shared to her official Instagram, Rania, 54, uploaded an image that showed the happy couple sharing an intimate hug. Queen Rania looked elegant dressed in a pink blouse and a lime-green striped skirt, while King Abdullah, 63, dressed down in a black T-shirt.

The Jordanian royal, who is renowned for her typically sleek and straight hairdos, also rocked an off-duty high ponytail which she secured with a blush pink scrunchie.

In her caption, Rania wrote: "You will always be my home. Happy Anniversary".

Gulf royals Rania and Abdullah memorably tied the knot on 10 June 1993 at Zahran Palace – the same venue where their son, Crown Prince Al Hussein, wed Princess Rajwa back in 2023.

On her big day, Rania donned two spectacular wedding gowns crafted by British designer Bruce Oldfield. She kicked off her nuptials in an embroidered jacket and full-skirted gown and later slipped into a gorgeous gold and ivory creation complete with a V-neckline and an ornate bodice.

© Getty Images King Abullah and Queen Rania on their wedding day in 1993

Following their wedding, Rania and Abdullah went on to welcome four children: Crown Prince Hussein, Princess Iman, Princess Salma and Prince Hashem.

Rania's special tribute comes after she took time out of her schedule in May following treatment for back pain. In a post shared to Instagram, the mother-of-four shared: "Happy Independence Day to our beloved Jordan! I look forward to celebrating this day alongside His Majesty each year, but I am tuning in from home after treatment for back pain – with my dear Iman graciously keeping me company."

Alongside her message, she included a candid snapshot of herself relaxing at home with her daughter. The pair were shown watching TV in a light-filled living room decked out with a marble coffee table, floor-to-ceiling glass windows, a sculptural vase and a geometric green rug.

King Abdullah's surgery

Rania's health update comes not long after her husband Abdullah was admitted to hospital for surgery in February.

© Getty Images King Abdullah underwent surgery earlier this year

In a statement, the Royal Hashemite Court of Jordan said: "His Majesty King Abdullah II underwent a successful surgery on Tuesday to treat an incisional hernia at the King Hussein Medical Centre.

"His Majesty was discharged from hospital after the simple procedure and will resume his daily schedule tomorrow, Wednesday.

© Getty Images Queen Rania and King Abdullah II of Jordan share four children together

"The Royal Hashemite Court wishes His Majesty continued good health and wellbeing."

According to the NHS UK: "A hernia occurs when an internal part of the body pushes through a weakness in the muscle or surrounding tissue wall.

"A hernia usually develops between your chest and hips. In many cases, it causes no or very few symptoms, although you may notice a swelling or lump in your tummy (abdomen) or groin."