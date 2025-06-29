Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Rania divides royal fans with unexpected cut-out top
Subscribe
Queen Rania divides royal fans with unexpected cut-out top
Queen Rania standing in classroom in skirt and striped blouse beside teacher© Shutterstock

Queen Rania divides royal fans with cut-out top after Jeff Bezos' wedding

Queen Rania headed home from Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding in Venice

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Queen Rania led the royal guests at the star-studded wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in Venice this weekend, but it is her outfit for the journey back to her home at the Jordanian royal palace that has attracted the most attention from royal fans.

The wife of King Abdullah of Jordan, 54, was spotted departing from Venice Marco Polo airport wearing a casual cut-out white top by Remain, which was styled with a pair of wide-leg black trousers by It-girl athleisure brand, Alo.

Queen Rania boards boat in white top and black sunglasses© Getty
Queen Rania al Abdullah of Jordan departs from Venice Marco Polo airport

"This would be 100% better without the cut out," wrote one royal follower on social media, commenting on Rania's top, which retails in the UK for just £60. However, a follower of Rania's fashion supported her look, writing: "I love that even if she is a queen, she also can be 'normal', her style is cool and modern."

Queen Rania in group of people in white top and black trousers© Getty
Queen Rania al Abdullah of Jordan departs from Venice Marco Polo airport

As far as her accessories, the mother of four added some irrefutably chic pieces to her look – a pair of black gradient polarized sunglasses by Emporio Armani and the 'Medium Bambola' bag, an asymmetric bucket-style bag by Jacquemus.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Queen Rania's wedding guest wardrobe

The Kuwaiti-born Jordanian royal wore a number of fabulous looks across the Bezoses' three-day Venetian wedding.

Queen Rania looked stunning© Getty
Queen Rania looked stunning in an Armani gown

For their wedding ceremony, the queen chose Armani's 'Prive Gown' from their Spring/Summer 2025 Couture Collection. The strapless style featured a pastel striped design and was covered in ethereal appliqué butterflies. 

Queen Rania al Abdullah of Jordan sighting at the Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Wedding on June 27, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/GC Images)© GC Images
Queen Rania wore a lovely shawl over her shoulders

She covered her shoulders with a dusty blue shawl and wore her hair in loose mermaid waves.

Rania Al-Abd Allah di Giordania Jeff Bezos and Lauren S?nchez Wedding Arrivals at Campo della Madonna dellOOrto Venice, Italy. 26th June, 2025.© Alamy Stock Photo
Queen Rania wore a gorgeous Fendi wedding guest dress

Meanwhile, for the couple's pre-wedding reception, Rania stunned in a soft pink gown with a mesh skirt from Fendi's Autumn/Winter 2018 Couture Collection. It was paired with Gianvito 105 Pink Parent Leather Pumps' by Gianvito Rossi, and she wore the subtle white gold 'Bois de Rose' bracelet by Dior, which retails for £7,700.

Queen Rania's ensemble was the perfect soft, summer-ready look© Alamy Stock Photo
Queen Rania's ensemble was the perfect soft, summer-ready look

Arriving at Venice Marco Polo airport ahead of Jeff and Lauren's big day(s), Queen Rania set the sartorial tone for her three-day-long appearance in Venice. She turned up in a casual ensemble – the plain 'Waldorf' tee from Veronica Beard with a pair of tapered poplin trousers, the 'Chamomile' style by Wandler.

Queen Rania arrived in Venice© Getty Images
Queen Rania arrived in Venice

DISCOVER: Real reason Queen Rania, 54, just wore a silk scarf as a top

As for her designer accessories, an all-black look isn't complete without shades and stylish shoes. Rania chose the 'SL 806 Mask Sunglasses' from YSL, which complemented her brand new 'Quilted Black Leather Platform Sandals' by Prada.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Queen Rania wears her best floaty dress to date

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Royal Style
See more
Read More