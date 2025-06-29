Queen Rania divides royal fans with cut-out top after Jeff Bezos' wedding

Queen Rania led the royal guests at the star-studded wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in Venice this weekend, but it is her outfit for the journey back to her home at the Jordanian royal palace that has attracted the most attention from royal fans.

The wife of King Abdullah of Jordan, 54, was spotted departing from Venice Marco Polo airport wearing a casual cut-out white top by Remain, which was styled with a pair of wide-leg black trousers by It-girl athleisure brand, Alo.

Queen Rania al Abdullah of Jordan departs from Venice Marco Polo airport

"This would be 100% better without the cut out," wrote one royal follower on social media, commenting on Rania's top, which retails in the UK for just £60. However, a follower of Rania's fashion supported her look, writing: "I love that even if she is a queen, she also can be 'normal', her style is cool and modern."

Queen Rania al Abdullah of Jordan departs from Venice Marco Polo airport

As far as her accessories, the mother of four added some irrefutably chic pieces to her look – a pair of black gradient polarized sunglasses by Emporio Armani and the 'Medium Bambola' bag, an asymmetric bucket-style bag by Jacquemus.

Queen Rania's wedding guest wardrobe

The Kuwaiti-born Jordanian royal wore a number of fabulous looks across the Bezoses' three-day Venetian wedding.

Queen Rania looked stunning in an Armani gown

For their wedding ceremony, the queen chose Armani's 'Prive Gown' from their Spring/Summer 2025 Couture Collection. The strapless style featured a pastel striped design and was covered in ethereal appliqué butterflies.

Queen Rania wore a lovely shawl over her shoulders

She covered her shoulders with a dusty blue shawl and wore her hair in loose mermaid waves.

Queen Rania wore a gorgeous Fendi wedding guest dress

Meanwhile, for the couple's pre-wedding reception, Rania stunned in a soft pink gown with a mesh skirt from Fendi's Autumn/Winter 2018 Couture Collection. It was paired with Gianvito 105 Pink Parent Leather Pumps' by Gianvito Rossi, and she wore the subtle white gold 'Bois de Rose' bracelet by Dior, which retails for £7,700.

Queen Rania's ensemble was the perfect soft, summer-ready look

Arriving at Venice Marco Polo airport ahead of Jeff and Lauren's big day(s), Queen Rania set the sartorial tone for her three-day-long appearance in Venice. She turned up in a casual ensemble – the plain 'Waldorf' tee from Veronica Beard with a pair of tapered poplin trousers, the 'Chamomile' style by Wandler.

Queen Rania arrived in Venice

As for her designer accessories, an all-black look isn't complete without shades and stylish shoes. Rania chose the 'SL 806 Mask Sunglasses' from YSL, which complemented her brand new 'Quilted Black Leather Platform Sandals' by Prada.