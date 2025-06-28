Queen Rania leaves fans speechless as she celebrates baby Iman's 'hero' dad Crown Prince Hussein

Queen Rania marked Crown Prince Hussein's birthday in the sweetest way, sharing a photo of her son as he held onto her granddaughter, Princess Iman.

The stunning shot featured the 31-year-old sporting windswept hair as he stood in a striking blue suit and white shirt as he held onto his daughter, who looked so sweet in a cream dress. Hussein's face was the picture of joy as he was joined by Iman, who he welcomed into the world with his wife Princess Rajwa last year.

In a touching caption dedicated to her eldest child, Rania said: "Happy birthday my dear Hussein – baby Iman's biggest hero!"

Fans loved the beautiful image shared by the Jordanian queen and many were left speechless as they shared strings of heart emojis of varying colours.

Another fan commented: "May our prince be well, healthy and safe every year," while a second shared: "Oh my love, what a girl!"

© Getty Images Hussein is in Venice with Rajwa and baby Iman

The heir to the Jordanian throne will be marking his birthday in Venice, as he, Rajwa and Iman were among the guests at Jeff Bezos' wedding to Lauren Sanchez.

The royal couple were seen arriving on Thursday with Hussein carrying his baby girl as he and Rajwa boarded a water taxi. Rania is also attending the wedding, and at a reception, she was seen in a striking dress and gorgeous Barbie pink accessories.

Iman's cutest moments

Baby Iman has been melting hearts since she was born last August. Earlier this month, Hussein shared the sweetest moment with his daughter, dressing the youngster up in the Jordanian football team's national kit.

"Iman is ready for today's match and morale is high. Good luck to the brave men," Crown Prince Hussein captioned the footage.

© Instagram / @alhusseinjo Princess Iman was dressed in the Jordanian football kit

Iman is also incredibly close to her grandmother, and hours after she was born, the Jordanian queen shared several sweet moments of the newborn with her wider family.

In an image carousel shared on Instagram, Rania's husband, King Abdullah, was also seen meeting his first grandchild, while another featured Rania rocking the baby while still in hospital.

© Balkis Press/ABACA/Shutterstock Iman is doted on by her family

Princess Salma was also seen holding her niece, who was wrapped up in a white floral babygrow, while Prince Hashem looked lovingly at the new addition to the family.

The sweetest photo that Rania shared featured first-time dad Hussein cradling his baby girl, and his face was a picture of love and adoration.

© Queen Rania Hussein marked his 31st birthday on Saturday

In a sweet caption, Rania wrote: "Iman, you've already got a hold of my heart. Our family has never been happier!"