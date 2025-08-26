Harriet Sperling makes official Balmoral debut with Peter Phillips

Harriet Sperling has joined her fiancé Peter Phillips for her first trip to Balmoral, just weeks after the happy couple announced their engagement. The NHS pediatric nurse, 45, has been enjoying some quality time with her future husband, 47, and his daughters, Savannah, 14, and Isla, 13. It's another huge milestone for Harriet, who began dating Peter last year, as she prepares to become part of the royal fold.

HELLO! understands Harriet could not travel up to Scotland last year amid her work commitments, but this year she has been able to make the trip to the royal family's private Highland retreat.

The King and Queen have hosted several family members in the past week, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, and their three children, as well as the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, who were all pictured attending church at Crathie Kirk last Sunday.

The royals are renowned for hiking, fishing and hosting picnics and barbecues at the King's sprawling estate, which has belonged to the royal family since 1852.

WATCH: Why Balmoral is so special to the royals

Peter and Harriet announced their engagement on 1 August, as HELLO! exclusively revealed, sharing two photographs which showed off Harriet's exquisite diamond ring, which was chosen by her husband-to-be from Mayfair jewellers, Pragnell.

A statement issued for the couple by Gerard Franklin, read: "Mr Peter Phillips, the son of HRH The Princess Royal and Captain Mark Phillips and Ms Harriet Sperling, daughter of the late Mr Rupert Sanders and Mrs Mary Sanders of Gloucestershire, have today confirmed their official engagement.

© PA Images via Getty Images Peter and Harriet announced their engagement on 1 August after a year of dating

"Both families were informed jointly of the announcement and were delighted with the wonderful news of their engagement. Their Majesties The King and Queen, The Prince and Princess of Wales have been informed of the announcement. No date has been officially set for the wedding."

While partners of royal spouses are not typically invited to Balmoral until they are engaged or married, the late Queen Elizabeth II made an exception for Prince William's long-term university girlfriend, Kate Middleton.

© WireImage Peter with his daughters Isla and Savannah

The future Princess of Wales made her debut at Balmoral in 2009 – a year before William proposed.

High-profile appearances

Harriet and Peter made their public debut at the Badminton Horse Trials in 2024, and since then, they have attended a number of significant events together.

The mum-of-one has joined her beau at Royal Ascot, Wimbledon and two of Prince William's polo matches.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Harriet has attended several high-profile events with Peter

The pair sparked rumours of an impending engagement announcement when they were invited to join the royal carriage procession with Charles and Camilla at Royal Ascot in June.

HELLO!'s Royal Editor, Emily Nash, previously said: "This is wonderful news for Peter and Harriet, but also the wider royal family. Peter is close to the King and to his cousins and Harriet seems to have been warmly welcomed into the fold.

© UK Press via Getty Images The pair are yet to set a date for their wedding

"The signs that this was serious have been there for some time and seeing Harriet taking part in the royal procession at Royal Ascot this year convinced many royal watchers an engagement was on the cards."