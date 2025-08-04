Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling: one key royal moment that hinted at an imminent engagement
Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling at Royal Ascot© PA Images via Getty Images

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling: all the signs that hinted at their engagement

The King's nephew is set to marry NHS Paediatric Nurse Harriet

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
3 minutes ago
Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling looked the picture of happiness as their engagement was announced by HELLO! on Friday.

Since news of their relationship broke in spring 2024, NHS nurse Harriet has joined Peter at many high-profile events and speculation of an impending engagement soon mounted.

As a royal reporter, I feel that one of the major signs that suggested that wedding bells were chiming for the couple was their debut in the carriage procession at Royal Ascot in June.

An invitation to join the royal procession hinted that Harriet was already part of the royal fold, and her warm interactions with future sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Mike and Zara Tindall, as well as Peter's cousin, Princess Beatrice, inferred a close relationship.

Harriet Sperling in carriage at Royal Ascot© PA Images via Getty Images
Harriet and Peter shared a carriage with Anthony Horowitz and his wife, Jill Green at Royal Ascot

Peter and Harriet made their debut public in May 2024 at the Badminton Horse Trials – an event also attended by Peter's daughters, his sister Zara and the Queen.

By summer last year, it was clear that Harriet had also been introduced to Peter's uncle, King Charles, as they were pictured conversing in the royal box at Royal Ascot.

The King and Queen with Peter and Harriet at Royal Ascot 2024© Getty Images
The King and Queen with Peter and Harriet at Royal Ascot 2024

Since then, Peter and Harriet have been seen together at a string of events, including Prince William's charity polo matches and Wimbledon.

Harriet even flew out to join Peter at the Bahrain Grand Prix in April, alongside his cousins, Beatrice and Eugenie and their spouses.

Family matters

While the mother-of-one did not join Peter for Christmas with the royal family last year - understandably as a Paediatric Nurse Specialist for the NHS, she was working over the festive period – HELLO! understands that with the little time she had off, she spent time with her family, as well as seeing Peter and his daughters.

Harriet has been introduced to the majority of Peter's royal relatives, but most importantly, they have met one another's children.

Peter Phillips' new partner Harriet Sterling was at the Badminton Trials this weekend and met Queen Camilla© Getty
Harriet seen with Peter and his daughters at the Badminton Horse Trials in May 2024

Peter shares Savannah, 14, and Isla, 13, with his ex-wife, Autumn, while Harriet is mother to Georgia, who was born in 2012.

A source has previously observed to me how they appeared to be a 'tight unit' together when they all attended the Gloucestershire Festival of Polo last year, and Harriet was described to me as 'very motherly' and 'very good with the kids'."

Tactile couple

From hand holding to kisses in the royal box at Royal Ascot, Harriet and Peter's love and devotion to one another has also been evident through their body language.

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling during the Royal Charity Polo match at Castle Ground© Getty
Harriet and Peter are very tactile

Royal photographer James Whatling, who has photographed the couple many times, told HELLO!: "We were waiting for this news. You can't watch this couple for too long without noticing how close they are, they're so tactile and they're clearly so in love. It was only a matter of time."

WATCH: Peter Phillips engaged to Harriet Sperling

