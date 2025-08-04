Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling: all the signs that hinted at their engagement

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling looked the picture of happiness as their engagement was announced by HELLO! on Friday.
Since news of their relationship broke in spring 2024, NHS nurse Harriet has joined Peter at many high-profile events and speculation of an impending engagement soon mounted.
As a royal reporter, I feel that one of the major signs that suggested that wedding bells were chiming for the couple was their debut in the carriage procession at Royal Ascot in June.
An invitation to join the royal procession hinted that Harriet was already part of the royal fold, and her warm interactions with future sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Mike and Zara Tindall, as well as Peter's cousin, Princess Beatrice, inferred a close relationship.
Peter and Harriet made their debut public in May 2024 at the Badminton Horse Trials – an event also attended by Peter's daughters, his sister Zara and the Queen.
By summer last year, it was clear that Harriet had also been introduced to Peter's uncle, King Charles, as they were pictured conversing in the royal box at Royal Ascot.
Since then, Peter and Harriet have been seen together at a string of events, including Prince William's charity polo matches and Wimbledon.
Harriet even flew out to join Peter at the Bahrain Grand Prix in April, alongside his cousins, Beatrice and Eugenie and their spouses.
Family matters
While the mother-of-one did not join Peter for Christmas with the royal family last year - understandably as a Paediatric Nurse Specialist for the NHS, she was working over the festive period – HELLO! understands that with the little time she had off, she spent time with her family, as well as seeing Peter and his daughters.
Harriet has been introduced to the majority of Peter's royal relatives, but most importantly, they have met one another's children.
Peter shares Savannah, 14, and Isla, 13, with his ex-wife, Autumn, while Harriet is mother to Georgia, who was born in 2012.
A source has previously observed to me how they appeared to be a 'tight unit' together when they all attended the Gloucestershire Festival of Polo last year, and Harriet was described to me as 'very motherly' and 'very good with the kids'."
Tactile couple
From hand holding to kisses in the royal box at Royal Ascot, Harriet and Peter's love and devotion to one another has also been evident through their body language.
Royal photographer James Whatling, who has photographed the couple many times, told HELLO!: "We were waiting for this news. You can't watch this couple for too long without noticing how close they are, they're so tactile and they're clearly so in love. It was only a matter of time."