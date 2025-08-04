Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling: all the signs that hinted at their engagement

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling looked the picture of happiness as their engagement was announced by HELLO! on Friday.

Since news of their relationship broke in spring 2024, NHS nurse Harriet has joined Peter at many high-profile events and speculation of an impending engagement soon mounted.

As a royal reporter, I feel that one of the major signs that suggested that wedding bells were chiming for the couple was their debut in the carriage procession at Royal Ascot in June.

An invitation to join the royal procession hinted that Harriet was already part of the royal fold, and her warm interactions with future sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Mike and Zara Tindall, as well as Peter's cousin, Princess Beatrice, inferred a close relationship.

© PA Images via Getty Images Harriet and Peter shared a carriage with Anthony Horowitz and his wife, Jill Green at Royal Ascot

Peter and Harriet made their debut public in May 2024 at the Badminton Horse Trials – an event also attended by Peter's daughters, his sister Zara and the Queen.

By summer last year, it was clear that Harriet had also been introduced to Peter's uncle, King Charles, as they were pictured conversing in the royal box at Royal Ascot.

© Getty Images The King and Queen with Peter and Harriet at Royal Ascot 2024

Since then, Peter and Harriet have been seen together at a string of events, including Prince William's charity polo matches and Wimbledon.

Harriet even flew out to join Peter at the Bahrain Grand Prix in April, alongside his cousins, Beatrice and Eugenie and their spouses.

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's relationship timeline © WireImage 2024 - May Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling make their first public appearance together at the Badminton Horse Trials in May 2024. They walk hand‑in‑hand, laughing during the cross‑country phase of the three-day event, and Harriet speaks to Queen Camilla! June Their second outing takes place at Beaufort Polo Club in Gloucestershire, and a fellow attendee told HELLO!: "As they arrived at the polo, Peter was introducing Harriet to some of the guests, but she seemed to know quite a few people, so she's clearly been on the scene a little bit.'' September They attend the launch of Tom Parker Bowles: Cooking & The Crown, where they are photographed talking with Queen Camilla sharing a joyous moment. 2025 - April Harriet accompanies Peter for one day at the Bahrain Grand Prix, along with his royal cousins Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, as well as Sarah Ferguson, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and Jack Brooksbank. This marks Harriet's further integration into the extended family circle. June Harriet makes her first official appearance with the royal family in the carriage procession at Royal Ascot, day one. She rides alongside Peter and afterwards is seen speaking to many members of the family including Princess Anne and Zara Tindall. July The lovebirds attend day ten of Wimbledon seated in the Royal Box. In July, they also appear at the Royal Charity Polo Match supporting Prince William. August They announced their engagement on Friday 1st August and a statement issued for the couple read: "Mr Peter Phillips, the son of HRH The Princess Royal and Captain Mark Phillips and Ms Harriet Sperling, daughter of the late Mr Rupert Sanders and Mrs Mary Sanders of Gloucestershire, have today confirmed their official engagement.'' No official date has been set for the wedding.

Family matters

While the mother-of-one did not join Peter for Christmas with the royal family last year - understandably as a Paediatric Nurse Specialist for the NHS, she was working over the festive period – HELLO! understands that with the little time she had off, she spent time with her family, as well as seeing Peter and his daughters.

Harriet has been introduced to the majority of Peter's royal relatives, but most importantly, they have met one another's children.

© Getty Harriet seen with Peter and his daughters at the Badminton Horse Trials in May 2024

Peter shares Savannah, 14, and Isla, 13, with his ex-wife, Autumn, while Harriet is mother to Georgia, who was born in 2012.

A source has previously observed to me how they appeared to be a 'tight unit' together when they all attended the Gloucestershire Festival of Polo last year, and Harriet was described to me as 'very motherly' and 'very good with the kids'."

Tactile couple

From hand holding to kisses in the royal box at Royal Ascot, Harriet and Peter's love and devotion to one another has also been evident through their body language.

© Getty Harriet and Peter are very tactile

Royal photographer James Whatling, who has photographed the couple many times, told HELLO!: "We were waiting for this news. You can't watch this couple for too long without noticing how close they are, they're so tactile and they're clearly so in love. It was only a matter of time."

