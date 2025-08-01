Exclusive: Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling celebrate 'wonderful' engagement - first look photos

Congratulations! Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling have confirmed their engagement after a year of dating. The couple shared their news on Friday exclusively with HELLO! and released two photos which showed off Harriet's stunning engagement ring.

A statement issued for the couple by Gerard Franklin, read: "Mr Peter Phillips, the son of HRH The Princess Royal and Captain Mark Phillips and Ms Harriet Sperling, daughter of the late Mr Rupert Sanders and Mrs Mary Sanders of Gloucestershire, have today confirmed their official engagement.

"Both families were informed jointly of the announcement and were delighted with the wonderful news of their engagement. Their Majesties The King and Queen, The Prince and Princess of Wales have been informed of the announcement. No date has been officially set for the wedding."

© i5 MEDIA The couple confirmed their engagement on Friday

Harriet looked gorgeous in the photo, wearing a frilly white top and skirt, while her diamond ring sparkled as she proudly showed it off. She gazed lovingly at her husband-to-be, who wore a plaid top for the occasion.

HELLO's royal editor, Emily Nash, said: "This is wonderful news for Peter and Harriet, but also the wider royal family. Peter is close to the King and to his cousins and Harriet seems to have been warmly welcomed into the fold."

"The signs that this was serious have been there for some time and seeing Harriet taking part in the royal procession at Royal Ascot this year convinced many royal watchers an engagement was on the cards." Emily Nash

Dating history

Peter, who is the eldest child of Princess Anne, is believed to have started dating Harriet in 2024. The couple reportedly met at a sporting event.

The pair made their debut at the Badminton Horse Trials in May 2024, and they were seen walking hand-in-hand as they supported Peter's sister, Zara Tindall. At the time, a friend of Peter's said the royal has met someone "recently" and they are "spending time together", but it's too early to be anything more at this stage.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Harriet has joined the royal at several events

At Royal Ascot the following month, she met Peter's uncle, King Charles. Harriet, who is an NHS paediatrician and freelance writer, was seen drinking champagne with the monarch and Queen Camilla, clearly making a good impression on Peter's relatives.

Harriet continued making appearances with her beau, including at separate sporting events and a soiree thrown by Camilla's son, Tom Parker Bowles.

Previous relationships

Before meeting Harriet, Peter was married to Autumn Kelly, and the former couple share two daughters, Savannah and Isla. After marrying in 2008, Peter and Autumn confirmed their separation in February 2020, with their divorce settled in June 2021. It's understood that Autumn remained living in Gloucestershire, so that she and Peter can co-parent their daughters.

© Getty Images Harriet was a single mother before meeting Peter

Harriet is also a mother to daughter Georgia, and she previously addressed the issues of being a single mother. "In the earlier years of my journey as a single mother to my daughter, resources were scarce, and the future was uncertain," she told Woman Alive.

"Yet, in the absence of material security, I discovered the strength and life that comes from true selfless love. A love that is able to be solely devoted to your child."