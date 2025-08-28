Prince Harry shows off his real playful personality in unearthed video

The Duke of Sussex had a close bond with his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and the pair often shared a giggle or two in public over the years. One such moment occurred when Her Late Majesty and Prince Philip hosted the Walking With The Wounded teams at Buckingham Palace in November 2013. Watch the video above.

Prince Harry has long been a supporter of the charity and joined his grandparents at the reception, explaining the different aspects of the expeditions to them. The hilarious conversation between the Duke, his grandmother and one of the team members was captured on camera.

"I took myself and Prince Harry to the North Pole," the military veteran was heard saying.

"Oh did you? That was brave," the Queen remarked.

"I shared a tent with him Granny, that's incredibly brave… on my part," Harry quipped, which prompted laughter and a big grin from the Queen.

The Duke joined the Walking With The Wounded team on their Arctic trek for four days in 2011. He later took on a six-week expedition with the charity, which saw them trekking 200 miles and pulling heavy sledges in extreme conditions to reach the South Pole in December 2013.

© Getty Images Harry joined the late Queen and Prince Philip at the reception in 2013

© Getty Images Harry reaching the South Pole with the Walking With The Wounded team in 2013

The UK veteran charity supports those who have served in the military with mental health, employment and wraparound care coordination programmes. Harry, who served in the army for a decade, was also patron of Walking With The Wounded's Everest expedition in 2012.

Harry's return to the UK

It's been confirmed that the Duke of Sussex will return to the UK on the third anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II for the WellChild Awards. Harry, 40, will fly over from California to support his longstanding patronage at the awards ceremony in London on 8 September. The father-of-two will make a speech, meet and talk with seriously ill children and their families, and present an award to an "inspirational child" aged between four and six.

© Getty Harry at the 2024 WellChild Awards

In 2022, the Duke had to cancel his appearance at the awards after the royal family raced to Balmoral to be with the Queen before she passed away. On the eve of the first-year anniversary of her death, Harry paid a touching tribute to his grandmother in his speech.

© Yui Mok - PA Images Harry paid tribute to the late Queen in his speech in 2023

"As you know, I was unable to attend the awards the previous year as my grandmother passed away," he said at the time. "As you also probably know, she would have been the first person to insist that I still come to be with you all instead of going to her. And that's precisely why I know, exactly one year on, she is looking down on all of us tonight, happy we're together continuing to spotlight such an incredible community."

Harry's last visit to the UK was in April, where he lost a long-running legal battle with the Home Office over changes to his security arrangements.

