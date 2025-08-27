Watch: Prince Harry's comment that made Meghan Markle blush

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle began dating in 2016 and went on to say 'I do' in 2018, becoming the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Their whirlwind romance started unconventionally with a secret trip to Africa, away from the world's press, and it included a very special moment between the two of them. In Meghan's latest instalment of her show, With Love, Meghan, she recalled what Prince Harry said to her – and she couldn't stop blushing…

In episode three of the second season of the Netflix show, Meghan is joined by fashion expert Tan France, and while they were busy crafting, the topic of love comes up. He asked: "Was there a moment where you went, 'Oh, I love this guy'?" "Yes, that was our third date," quickly responded Meghan.

© JAKE ROSENBERG/NETFLIX Tan France and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in episode 203 of With Love, Meghan.

Tan asked for clarification, and the Duchess explained: "We met in Botswana, and we camped for five days together, you really get to know somebody when you are in a little tent together." He then probed, "Did you tell him first, or did he tell you?" referring to the big 'I love you' moment.

She says Harry was the first one to say it, and when she looks all coy, Tan points out she's blushing. Aww, how sweet!

The significance of Botswana

Harry and Meghan travelled to Botswana for their third date

It would have been no coincidence that Harry chose this African destination to take the girl of his dreams to woo her. The Duke of Sussex has spoken passionately about Botswana in the past, saying he feels "deeply connected to this place and to Africa," partly because he discovered Botswana during one of the most difficult times of his life.

"I came here in 1997 or 1998 straight after my mum died, so it was a nice place to get away from it all," he said at the time. "It's a sense of escapism – a real sense of purpose… I have some of my closest friends here over the years."

© PPE/SIPA/Shutterstock Harry and Meghan now have a deep connection with Africa

When Harry took Meghan there, the couple spent nights camping under the stars and also enjoyed safari rides. They have been back to the destination since, and the Prince also sourced a stone from Botswana to include in Meghan's engagement ring.

There was even once talk of them moving to the continent permanently. In Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, Harry spoke about the possibility. "I don’t know where we could live in Africa at the moment," Harry explains. We’ve just come from Cape Town. That would be an amazing place for us to be able to base ourselves," he speculated.

The couple, along with their two children Archie and Lilibet, are now happily settled in Montecito, but who knows what the future may hold.