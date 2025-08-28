Prince Harry to attend WellChild Awards on third anniversary of late Queen's death

Prince Harry will travel to London next month to attend the 20th anniversary WellChild Awards ceremony, the charity has announced. It will be the Duke's first visit to the UK since April, when he came to a London court hearing to appeal a High Court ruling regarding his security arrangements in the U.K and then gave a surprising interview to the BBC where he said he would "love a reconciliation" with the royal family.

The awards, in association with GSK, will take place in London on September 8th, which marks the third anniversary of the late Queen Elizabeth’s death. Three years ago, Prince Harry had been due to attend the ceremony but cancelled after the royal family raced to Balmoral to be with the Queen. The following year, he returned to the awards on the eve of her anniversary and paid a loving tribute to his grandmother.

© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I Prince Harry at the WellChild Awards in 2023

"As you know, I was unable to attend the awards the previous year as my grandmother passed away," he told the audience. "As you also probably know, she would have been the first person to insist that I still come to be with you all instead of going to her. And that's precisely why I know, exactly one year on, she is looking down on all of us tonight, happy we're together continuing to spotlight such an incredible community," he said at the time in his speech.

The Duke, who has been Patron of WellChild for 17 years, will take part in the ceremony, presenting the Award for Inspirational Child (aged 4-6) and delivering a speech.

"I am always privileged to attend the WellChild Awards and meet the incredible children, families and professionals who inspire us all with their strength and spirit," he said in a statement.

He added: "For 20 years these Awards have highlighted the courage of young people living with complex health needs and shone a light on the devoted caregivers – family and professionals - who support them every step of the way. Their stories remind us of the power of compassion, connection and community."

© Jeff Spicer The Duke and Duchess attended together in 2018

WellChild Chief Executive, Matt James commented: "We are excited to celebrate the 20th WellChild Awards, in association with GSK. Across the UK, more and more families are caring for children with serious and complex medical needs. Behind each winner's story is a network of extraordinary people who go above and beyond every single day. The WellChild Awards give us the opportunity to recognise and celebrate the resilience of these remarkable children and young people and the commitment of those around them - from parents and siblings, to the professionals who all play their part in ensuring that these children can thrive at home and in their communities."