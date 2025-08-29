Princess Beatrice launches new business venture

Princess Beatrice is a busy working mum-of-two, and now it's been revealed that she's added another string to her bow. The royal, 37, has launched a new business venture with a senior figure at the World Economic Forum (WEF), according to new filings on Companies House. Documents reveal that Princess Beatrice was appointed as a director at Purpose Economy Intelligence Ltd in July, alongside WEF's Spanish-born executive, Luis Alvarado Martinez. It also states that each of them will hold a 45 per cent shareholder stake in the company, with the remaining ten per cent of the business held by Beatrice's longtime private secretary, Olivia Horsley.

According to Companies House, the Princess' new venture will include "business and domestic software development," "management consultancy activities other than financial management," and "other information technology service activities".

© Getty Beatrice speaking with Jimmy Wales at London Tech Week in June

Beatrice, who is currently ninth in line to the throne, does not carry out royal duties and has held a role as Vice-President of Strategic Partnerships at tech company, Afiniti. In June, she appeared on a panel discussion during London Tech Week, where she spoke about the importance of "building trust" online.

In recent years, Beatrice has attended the World Economic Forum, with the royal also joined by her sister, Princess Eugenie, at the 2024 event in Davos. She pulled out of attending the 2025 conference, and days later, Buckingham Palace announced that the Princess had given birth to her second daughter, Athena, several weeks premature.

Motherhood

Princess Beatrice married property developer, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, in a low-key Windsor wedding ceremony on 17 July 2020, amid COVID-19 restrictions during the pandemic. The royal bride wore a remodelled version of one of her grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II's Norman Hartnell gowns, along with the Queen Mary Fringe Tiara.

© Getty Images Beatrice oictured with her wedding dress

The couple welcomed their first daughter, Sienna, in September 2021, but Edoardo also has a nine-year-old son, Christopher Woolf, known as Wolfie, from his previous relationship with Dara Huang. Wolfie has made a few public appearances alongside his father and stepmother, joining them for Christmas at Sandringham last year.

© UK Press via Getty Images Wolfie with Beatrice and Edoardo on Christmas Day 2024

Beatrice and Edoardo have not shared images of their daughters' faces publicly in a move to maintain their privacy as they grow up. The pair did make a rare public outing with Wolfie, Sienna and Athena to see the Lionesses' victory parade in London after their European Championship win.

© Getty Edoardo, Beatrice and their children at the Lionesses' victory parade

HELLO!'s Deputy Features Editor, Sophie Hamilton, who heads up our Safer Spaces hub, said at the time: "It was wonderful to see Princess Beatrice with her husband and children cheering on the Lionesses in the crowd at The Mall. As a parent and editor of HELLO!'s online safety hub Safer Spaces, I understand Beatrice and Edoardo's decision not to share photos of their young children on social media, which can present many dangers to young people. The couple are clearly trying to give their children as normal a childhood as possible, while simultaneously protecting them from online harm."