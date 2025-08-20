Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie to join summer family tradition

Princess Beatrice, her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and their two daughters Sienna and Athena are gearing up for a summer break in Balmoral – and it looks like they'll be joined by the Princess' stepson, Wolfie.

Wolfie, whose first name is Christopher, is the nine-year-old child of Edoardo and his former partner Dara Huang.

Wolfie is believed to have joined the family on their annual trip to Scotland last year and is expected to do the same later this month.

"He will enjoy a wonderful holiday of outdoor activities such as wild swimming and cycling," a family friend told The Daily Mail's Richard Eden.

WATCH: Why Balmoral is so special to the royals

Wolfie's public appearances

Wolfie has made occasional public appearances with the royal family over the years, both at official events and at private gatherings.

He was recently seen with Beatrice, Edoardo and his half-sisters outside Buckingham Palace at the England women's national football team homecoming parade in July. The family were pictured standing on the Mall alongside fellow spectators, with Edoardo, 41, wearing six-month-old Athena in a baby carrier.

© Getty Wolfie joined the royals at the Lioness Parade in London last month

Wolfie also notably joined the royals for Christmas at Sandringham last year, attending the church service with his stepmother and father. The first time he was invited to Sandringham was in 2022.

Other big occasions Wolfie has also attended include the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Pageant, and the Princess of Wales' Together at Christmas carol concert.

© Getty Images Wolfie attended the 2024 Christmas Day service with Edoardo and a heavily pregnant Princess Beatrice

Summer in Balmoral

Beatrice's uncle King Charles is currently residing in his Aberdeenshire estate with his wife Queen Camilla. Traditionally, the monarch hosts members of his family at the sprawling Scots baronial-style castle every August.

© Instagram It will also be baby Athena's first summer in Balmoral

This year's trip will be an extra special one for Beatrice and her family, as it is also baby Athena's first summer in Balmoral. Athena was born prematurely in January, weighing 4 pounds and 5 ounces.

At the time, Beatrice, 37, admitted to Vogue: "The uncertainty leaves you with an overwhelming fear of the unknown."

Balmoral holds a special place for the royal family. The estate, with its impressive castle and 53,000 acres of forest, farmland and moor, has been described by Beatrice's sister Princess Eugenie as "the most beautiful place on Earth".

The open outdoor space lends itself to countryside pursuits such as fishing, walking, and deer stalking.

© Alamy Stock Photo King Charles spends the summer at Balmoral

Prince William and Kate also religiously visit Balmoral with their three children George, Charlotte, and Louis in August.

"My childhood was full of holidays having fun in the fresh air, swimming in lochs, family barbecues with my grandfather in command – and, yes, the odd midge," William has said. "George, Charlotte and Louis are already aware of how dear Scotland is to both of us, and they’re beginning to create their own cherished memories there, too."