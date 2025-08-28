Queen Mary's 4-word reaction to daughter Princess Isabella's controversial outfit

King Frederik and Queen Mary's daughter, Princess Isabella, caused a stir when she stepped out in a controversial T-shirt at a music festival earlier this summer. And now Mary has reacted after being asked about her daughter's outfit, with a rather tongue-in-cheek response. It comes as the Danish king and queen conclude their four-day summer cruise on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog.

Like many teenagers over the summer, Isabella, 18, attended the Smukfest festival in Skanderborg, watching Danish band Suspekt. But it was her choice of T-shirt that got everyone talking. The princess sported a black top with a lyric from the band that translates in English to "[Expletive] him yesterday". The slogan was accompanied by a white arrow pointing to one side, with many concert goers at the gig wearing the same ensemble.

© CLAUS RASMUSSEN/EPA/Shutterstock Frederik and Mary answered questions from the press in Samsø

During King Frederik and Queen Mary's visit to Samsø on Thursday, the couple happily answered questions from the press, with TV 2 asking about their daughter's outfit choice.

According to BILLED-BLADET, Mary responded quickly with a cheeky smile, saying: "My first thought was – is she completely gone?"

She added: "Let's put it this way, some decisions are better than others."

Mary's comment appeared to reference a similar remark from Isabella during her brother Crown Prince Christian's confirmation in 2021. The Danish royals traditionally pose for photographs on the steps of Fredensborg Castle, with Isabella, then 14, told to follow her grandmother Queen Margrethe up the stairs, but when she was halfway up, then Crown Princess Mary called her back for more pictures.

© Getty Images The exchange between Isabella and Mary took place at Christian's confirmation in 2021

Isabella was captured snapping at her mother on camera, saying: "Did you not say I should go with Grandma? Are you completely confused?"

The princess made light of the incident as she gave a speech to mark her 18th birthday at Aarhus City Hall in April. She opened by saying: "Almost four years ago, I found out that your words can be overheard when you least expect it. Today, I have no doubt that the microphone is on."

Mary's final tour look

King Frederik and Queen Mary concluded their tour of the Danish municipalities on Thursday evening, as they hosted a reception onboard the royal yacht. The monarch, 57, donned his naval uniform, while his wife, 53, looked elegant in a green floral dress by Australian brand Zimmermann with dainty gold jewellery.

© Kongehuset Frederik and Mary at the reception onboard the Royal Yacht Dannebrog

In a personal message posted to their Instagram account, the couple wrote: "We are deeply touched by the great and warm reception we have received in all four municipalities - from Frederikshavn and Thisted to Læsø and Samsø. To everyone who has had a flag in their hand or a finger in the game - thank you from the bottom of my heart. Our country has a lot to offer, and the last four days have been about some of the things that embrace us and bring us together. We couldn't have wished for a nicer and better ending to the summer."