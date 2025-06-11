Princess Beatrice's silky red hair looks so long as she expertly styles a blazer

Princess Beatrice looked incredible on Wednesday as she was pictured chatting to Jimmy Wales, the founder of Wikipedia, during the London Tech Week event held at Olympia in London.

Looking as stunning as ever, the mother-of-two wore a smart navy blue dress, which she styled expertly with a blazer and elegant Chanel ballet pumps.

We couldn't take our eyes off the royal's hair, though; it was ultra-glossy and had a mirror-like shine to it.

© Anadolu via Getty Images Beatrice's hair looked so silky

Looking longer than ever, it was in great condition and appeared as if it had grown considerably in length.

© Anadolu via Getty Images Princess Beatrice talks with Jimmy Wales, founder of Wikipedia, during the London Tech Week event

We aren't sure who gave the wife of Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi this elite blow-dry, but it may have been hair stylist Ben Cooke.

The royal family tends to keep who does their beauty treatments super private. However, back in 2021, Beatrice and Eugenie's makeup artist for the late Queen Elizabeth II's Jubilee weekend was revealed to be Hannah Martin and Ben.

We know this as the royal sisters posed alongside the professional pair. Ben is most famous for creating Victoria Beckham's famous 'Pob' haircut.

Beatrice's blazers

Beatrice, 36, is known for her classic sense of style and often incorporates a variety of blazers into her wardrobe. One of our favorites is a military number she wore last year, on a trip to New York.

In snaps that appeared on the Anti Slavery Collective's Instagram account (the organisation founded by her sister, Princess Eugenie), the redhead royal stood alongside former UK Prime Minister Teresa May, wearing a sleek cropped jacket by famous US brand Tommy Hilfiger. The cover-up was a formal blazer, but in a slightly shorter style, and it was of the double-breasted variety. We love the wide lapels and gold buttons. It went perfectly with her midi skirt and her favourite flats - her Chanel ballet pumps. Sublime.

How to wear a blazer

A blazer can be worn with pretty much anything, and what's more, it can easily elevate any item you have, giving your overall ensemble an air of quintessential elegance.

© Getty Images A blazer is a wardrobe staple

If you are bored of wearing jeans and a T-shirt, a blazer can pep it up in seconds. If you want to quickly look authoritative in that meeting, pairing a blazer over a dress gives instant, classic vibes.



