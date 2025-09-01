Crown Princess Mette-Marit forced to cancel US trip with husband due to medical advice

Crown Princess Mette-Marit has been forced to cancel her travel plans, amid a difficult few weeks. The Norwegian royal, 52, was expected to join her husband, Crown Prince Haakon, 52, in the US from 6 to 9 October. However, the royal palace has confirmed to Se og Hør that Mette-Marit will not make the trip.

In a statement, a spokesperson said: "The Crown Princess has currently been advised not to travel to the United States due to her chronic lung condition."

Mette-Marit was diagnosed with the chronic illness, pulmonary fibrosis in 2018, and since then she has had to restrict her public duties. Earlier this year, the palace confirmed that her illness has progressed, stating: "The Crown Princess has daily symptoms and ailments that affect her ability to perform her duties. The Crown Princess needs more rest, and her daily routine changes more quickly than before. This means that changes to her official schedule may occur more frequently, and at shorter notice than we are used to.

"The Crown Princess has a strong desire to continue working, and therefore we will organize her official program in the future in the best possible way so that her health and work can be combined."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: The Norwegian royal family

During the three-day visit, Crown Prince Haakon will mark the 200th anniversary of the first Norwegian emigration to the US, visiting the states of Iowa, Minnesota and New York.

© Action Press/Shutterstock Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette Marit pictured at celebrations for the 100th anniversary of Gamlehaugen last week

Difficult period

On 18 August, Crown Princess Mette-Marit's son, Marius Borg Høiby (who was born out of previous relationship), was charged with 32 offences, including four counts of rape. The trial is expected to begin in February 2026, and if the 28-year-old is found guilty of the most serious charges, he could face up to ten years in prison.

© Getty Marius pictured with his mother in 2022

Mette-Marit has not publicly commented on the case. At a public engagement in Trondheim, Crown Prince Haakon said: "It has been challenging and difficult for everyone."

He added: "It has now been clarified what the charges will be. It is now up to the court to decide. For our part, we will continue to carry out our duties. Everyone involved in the case has found it challenging and difficult."

© Getty Prince Sverre Magnus, Marius, Princess Ingrid Alexandra and the Crown Prince couple

Mette-Marit married future king of Norway Haakon in 2001, and the pair share two children – Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 21, and Prince Sverre Magnus, 19.