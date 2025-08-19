Crown Prince Haakon says stepson Marius Borg Høiby's court case has been 'challenging and difficult' as he breaks silence

Crown Prince Haakon has spoken publicly for the first time since serious charges were made against his stepson, Marius Borg Høiby.

The future Norwegian king did not answer any questions from the media present about the court case during a public engagement in Trondheim, but he told NRK: "It has been challenging and difficult for everyone."

He added: "It has now been clarified what the charges will be. It is now up to the court to decide. For our part, we will continue to carry out our duties. Everyone involved in the case has found it challenging and difficult."

Marius, 28, is the eldest son of Haakon's wife, Crown Princess Mette-Marit.

On Monday, it was confirmed that Marius has been charged with 32 offences, including four counts of rape, a prosecutor said.

He denies the most serious accusations against him, but plans to plead guilty to some lesser charges in court when the trial starts, his lawyer Petar Sekulic told Reuters.

If found guilty of the most serious charges, Marius could face up to ten years in prison. He was first arrested in August 2024.

Marius does not hold a royal title and is not included in the line of succession.

The prosecutor said the trial could take place in January and could last up to six weeks.

The Norwegian royal court said: "It is for the courts to consider this matter and reach a decision. We have no further comment."

On Tuesday, Crown Princess Mette-Marit quietly marked her 52nd birthday privately. She and Haakon share two children, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 21, and Prince Sverre Magnus, 19.

Royal couple Down Under

Last week, Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit were pictured in Sydney, Australia.

Their daughter, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, enrolled at the University of Sydney at the end of July, where she is studying for a three-year degree in social sciences.

© Shutterstock Princess Ingrid Alexandra with her parents and brother, Prince Sverre Magnus, in May

Mette-Marit reportedly spent an extended period of time Down Under to help her daughter settle after the move.

Meanwhile, Haakon joined his wife after a reported trip to Portugal with his son, Sverre Magnus, and stepson Marius.