Princess Ingrid Alexandra secretly joined by special guests in Sydney

Princess Ingrid Alexandra is settling into life Down Under, and it's now emerged that she's already had some special visitors in Sydney.

The Norwegian royal, 21, arrived on campus at the University of Sydney at the end of July, where she is studying for a three-year degree in social sciences.

Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit have also joined their daughter in Australia.

According to Se og Hør, Mette-Marit, 51, has been in Sydney for an extended period to help Ingrid Alexandra with the adjustment, while Haakon, 52, travelled there after a trip to Portugal with son, Prince Sverre Magnus, 19, and stepson, Marius Borg Høiby, 28.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Royals on their first day at school

Princess Ingrid Alexandra, who completed 15 months of military training earlier this year, is already engaging in campus life.

The future queen has been spotted at a boat party and at Sydney Aquarium with her fellow students over the past week.

The Norwegian palace shared new photographs of the princess in Sydney after she moved into student accommodation.

In a statement, Ingrid Alexandra said: "I'm looking forward to starting my studies at the University of Sydney. It will be exciting to become a student, and I'm looking forward to gaining new perspectives on both European and international politics. I'm sure that I will learn a lot."

The royal, who is currently second-in-line to the Norwegian throne, is following in the footsteps of her father, Crown Prince Haakon, and grandfather, King Harald V, who have both studied abroad.

© Getty Images Princess Ingrid Alexandra with her parents at the French gala dinner in June

Haakon studied at the University of California, Berkeley in 1999 and later the London School of Economics, while Harald attended Balliol Oxford in the UK.

Mette-Marit also spent six months at Wangaratta High School in Victoria, Australia through an exchange programme when she was at school.

Princess Ingrid Alexandra's early life

Princess Ingrid Alexandra was born on 21 January 2004 in The National Hospital in Oslo. She counts her aunt, Princess Martha Louise, King Frederik of Denmark, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and King Felipe of Spain as her godparents.

© Getty Princess Ingrid Alexandra on her first day at Janslokka Skole in 2010

She began her education at a local state school, Jansløkka School, before later attending the Oslo International School. She completed her lower secondary education at Oslo's Uranienborg School, where she later worked as a school assistant and environmental worker for a period.

She graduated from Elvebakken Upper Secondary School in April 2023.

© Alamy Stock Photo The royal during her training

In April earlier this year, Ingrid Alexandra completed 15 months of military training, serving in the Engineer Battalion in Brigade North.