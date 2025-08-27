Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Crown Princess Mette-Marit makes first public appearance since son Marius Borg Høiby's indictment
Subscribe
Crown Princess Mette-Marit makes first public appearance since son Marius Borg Høiby's indictment

Crown Princess Mette-Marit makes first public appearance since son Marius Borg Høiby's indictment

The Norwegian royal attended a celebration at Gamlehaugen castle alongside Crown Prince Haakon, King Harald and Queen Sonja

Crown Princess Mette Marit of Norway at Gamlehaugen in Bergen© Action Press/Shutterstock
Danielle Stacey
Danielle StaceyOnline Royal Correspondent - London
24 minutes ago
Share this:

Crown Princess Mette-Marit made her first public appearance on Tuesday since the indictment against her son, Marius Borg Høiby. The Norwegian royal, 52, attended celebrations to mark 100 years since Gamlehaugen in Bergen became a royal residence, alongside her husband, Crown Prince Haakon, as well as her in-laws, King Harald and Queen Sonja.

Mette-Marit, who chose bold outfits for the garden party and the concert, made no comment about the ongoing case, and the press present were not given any opportunity to ask questions.

Last week, it was confirmed that Marius, 28, has been charged with 32 offences, including four counts of rape. Although he denies the most serious accusations against him, he plans to plead guilty to some lesser charges in court when the trial starts, his lawyer Petar Sekulic told Reuters.

A trial is expected to take place in January, and if he is found guilty of the most serious charges, Marius could face up to ten years in prison.

The Norwegian royal court said last week: "It is for the courts to consider this matter and reach a decision. We have no further comment."

Marius is Crown Princess Mette-Marit's eldest son from a previous relationship. He is not included in the line of succession. Mette-Marit shares two children - Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 21, and Prince Sverre Magnus, 19 - with Haakon.

1/5

Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon and Queen Sonja attend an event for primary school pupils to mark the 100th anniversary of Gamlehaugen© PPE/SIPA/Shutterstock

The royals appeared in good spirits upon arrival

Garden party

Queen Sonja attended the daytime garden party with Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit, who sported a rainbow-patterned jacket, cream wide-legged trousers and trainers.

2/5

Mette-Marit painted a little girl's face© Action Press/Shutterstock

Mette-Marit showed off her artistic skills

Children's fun day

The royals took part in a number of activities within the grounds, with Mette-Marit and Sonja both having a go at face painting. 

Gamlehaugen was first listed as a private residence for Prime Minister Christian Michelsen in 1900, and later became the King's residence in Bergen.

3/5

Crown Princess Mette-Marit throws a beanbag at a tower of cans© PPE/SIPA/Shutterstock

The royals had a go at the activities and games on offer

Getting involved

Crown Princess Mette-Marit takes a shot at knocking over a tower of tin cans with a beanbag. 

The royal residence is surrounded by beautiful parkland, which is open to the public all year round.

4/5

Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette Marit holding hands© Action Press/Shutterstock

Crown Prince Haakon quietly supported his wife

Evening concert

Later, the Norwegian royals were present for an open-air concert in the grounds of the Castle. 

Crown Prince Haakon held hands with his wife as they arrived at the event, with Crown Princess Mette-Marit opting for a brightly-coloured patterned coat for the occasion. 

The couple quietly marked their 24th wedding anniversary on Monday.

5/5

Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon and Queen Sonja and King Harald Park awaits an outdoor event at Gamlehaugen© PPE/SIPA/Shutterstock

King Harald has reigned for 34 years

Royal box

The royals watched the festivities from a box, with Queen Sonja standing out in a red collared coat.

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Royalty
See more
Read More