Crown Princess Mette-Marit makes first public appearance since son Marius Borg Høiby's indictment

Crown Princess Mette-Marit made her first public appearance on Tuesday since the indictment against her son, Marius Borg Høiby. The Norwegian royal, 52, attended celebrations to mark 100 years since Gamlehaugen in Bergen became a royal residence, alongside her husband, Crown Prince Haakon, as well as her in-laws, King Harald and Queen Sonja.

Mette-Marit, who chose bold outfits for the garden party and the concert, made no comment about the ongoing case, and the press present were not given any opportunity to ask questions.

Last week, it was confirmed that Marius, 28, has been charged with 32 offences, including four counts of rape. Although he denies the most serious accusations against him, he plans to plead guilty to some lesser charges in court when the trial starts, his lawyer Petar Sekulic told Reuters.

A trial is expected to take place in January, and if he is found guilty of the most serious charges, Marius could face up to ten years in prison.

The Norwegian royal court said last week: "It is for the courts to consider this matter and reach a decision. We have no further comment."

Marius is Crown Princess Mette-Marit's eldest son from a previous relationship. He is not included in the line of succession. Mette-Marit shares two children - Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 21, and Prince Sverre Magnus, 19 - with Haakon.

1/ 5 © PPE/SIPA/Shutterstock The royals appeared in good spirits upon arrival Garden party Queen Sonja attended the daytime garden party with Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit, who sported a rainbow-patterned jacket, cream wide-legged trousers and trainers.



2/ 5 © Action Press/Shutterstock Mette-Marit showed off her artistic skills Children's fun day The royals took part in a number of activities within the grounds, with Mette-Marit and Sonja both having a go at face painting. Gamlehaugen was first listed as a private residence for Prime Minister Christian Michelsen in 1900, and later became the King's residence in Bergen.



3/ 5 © PPE/SIPA/Shutterstock The royals had a go at the activities and games on offer Getting involved Crown Princess Mette-Marit takes a shot at knocking over a tower of tin cans with a beanbag. The royal residence is surrounded by beautiful parkland, which is open to the public all year round.



4/ 5 © Action Press/Shutterstock Crown Prince Haakon quietly supported his wife Evening concert Later, the Norwegian royals were present for an open-air concert in the grounds of the Castle. Crown Prince Haakon held hands with his wife as they arrived at the event, with Crown Princess Mette-Marit opting for a brightly-coloured patterned coat for the occasion. The couple quietly marked their 24th wedding anniversary on Monday.



5/ 5 © PPE/SIPA/Shutterstock King Harald has reigned for 34 years Royal box The royals watched the festivities from a box, with Queen Sonja standing out in a red collared coat.

