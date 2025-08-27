Crown Princess Mette-Marit makes first public appearance since son Marius Borg Høiby's indictment

Mette-Marit, who chose bold outfits for the garden party and the concert, made no comment about the ongoing case, and the press present were not given any opportunity to ask questions.
Last week, it was confirmed that Marius, 28, has been charged with 32 offences, including four counts of rape. Although he denies the most serious accusations against him, he plans to plead guilty to some lesser charges in court when the trial starts, his lawyer Petar Sekulic told Reuters.
A trial is expected to take place in January, and if he is found guilty of the most serious charges, Marius could face up to ten years in prison.
The Norwegian royal court said last week: "It is for the courts to consider this matter and reach a decision. We have no further comment."
Marius is Crown Princess Mette-Marit's eldest son from a previous relationship. He is not included in the line of succession. Mette-Marit shares two children - Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 21, and Prince Sverre Magnus, 19 - with Haakon.
The royals appeared in good spirits upon arrival
Garden party
Queen Sonja attended the daytime garden party with Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit, who sported a rainbow-patterned jacket, cream wide-legged trousers and trainers.
Mette-Marit showed off her artistic skills
Children's fun day
The royals took part in a number of activities within the grounds, with Mette-Marit and Sonja both having a go at face painting.
Gamlehaugen was first listed as a private residence for Prime Minister Christian Michelsen in 1900, and later became the King's residence in Bergen.
The royals had a go at the activities and games on offer
Getting involved
Crown Princess Mette-Marit takes a shot at knocking over a tower of tin cans with a beanbag.
The royal residence is surrounded by beautiful parkland, which is open to the public all year round.
Crown Prince Haakon quietly supported his wife
Evening concert
Later, the Norwegian royals were present for an open-air concert in the grounds of the Castle.
Crown Prince Haakon held hands with his wife as they arrived at the event, with Crown Princess Mette-Marit opting for a brightly-coloured patterned coat for the occasion.
The couple quietly marked their 24th wedding anniversary on Monday.
King Harald has reigned for 34 years
Royal box
The royals watched the festivities from a box, with Queen Sonja standing out in a red collared coat.
