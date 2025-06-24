Princess Ingrid Alexandra wows in Vivienne Westwood corset gown and sparkling tiara

Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway looked picture-perfect on Monday night as she joined her parents Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit at a glitzy gala dinner.

The soiree took place in the Bird Room at the Royal Palace in Oslo and was organised as part of the French President's official visit to Norway with his wife, Brigitte Macron.

Also in attendance was Queen Sonja and King Harald V of Norway, as well as Princess Astrid who is King Harald's older sister.

For the special occasion, Ingrid Alexandra, 21, wore a striking scarlet-hued corset gown crafted by British fashion designer, Vivienne Westwood. The stunning 'Nova' dress featured swathes of rippling satin around the waist, a Bardot neckline, and a floor-length skirt.

© Getty Images Princess Ingrid looked picture-perfect in a Vivienne Westwood gown

The Norwegian royal accessorised with a matching red clutch, a pair of cream opera gloves, some diamond drop earrings, and a pearl and diamond riviere necklace. For an added dose of sparkle, she rounded off her look with a striking pearl and diamond circle tiara.

© Getty Images Princess Ingrid Alexandra greeting Brigitte Macron

She also wore Queen Maud's Order of Victoria and Albert bracelet, as well as the red sash of The Order of St. Olav.

Mette-Marit and Brigitte twinned in white, with Crown Prince Haakon's wife opting for an elegant Dior gown with long sleeves and a round neckline, while the French President's wife looked sophisticated in a figure-hugging column dress complete with sheer lace sleeves.

© Getty Images The Norwegian royals hosted the French President and his wife at the Royal Palace in Oslo

Ingrid Alexandra's gala attendance comes after she stepped out with her brother Prince Sverre Magnus for their first solo joint engagement.

Last week, the sibling duo inaugurated the Norwegian Red Cross' summer training programme, before later joining the Norwegian Rescue Service's volunteer training sessions.

© Getty Images The sibling duo were all smiles as they got stuck in with an array of drills

They took part in an array of drills including marine rescue exercises, training with search-and-rescue dogs, how to perform CPR and how to operate a drone.

Future plans

In April, Ingrid Alexandra completed 15 months of military service with the Engineer Battalion at Skjold camp in Målselv. In August this year, she is expected to move abroad to the University of Sydney where she will begin a three-year degree in social sciences.

© Getty Images Princess Ingrid Alexandra will soon be moving to Australia

The Norwegian monarch was asked by the press in Balsfjord whether Princess Ingrid Alexandra should study closer to Norway to contribute more to the royal family.

According to VG, he replied: "You get this back with compound interest when she gets home, so I think that's just an advantage. She must be allowed to study and get an education before she starts representing."