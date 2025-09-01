Lady Louise Windsor's 'dedication' to university life as she prepares for final year at St Andrews

Lady Louise Windsor will be among the thousands of students heading back to their university campus in the coming weeks. The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's daughter, 21, is in the fourth year of her English degree at St Andrews in Fife, Scotland, and she is expected to graduate next summer. The youngster is a talented carriage driver, having given a rare TV interview about her late grandfather, Prince Philip, in 2021, but she has largely grown up out of the public eye.

Lady Louise is unlikely to carry out royal duties once she has completed her education, and she has reportedly expressed she is interested in pursuing a career in the military, diplomacy or law on her LinkedIn page. While many of her royal cousins' A-Level grades were released by Buckingham Palace, Lady Louise's exam results were cited as a private matter, but her university course entry requirements are AAA.

It comes as no surprise to hear then that Lady Louise is a hard-working student. An acquaintance and fellow St Andrews student told The Telegraph in November 2024: "She works a student job during the week, in the canteen, and she takes part in a lot of student theatre productions – she was in the chorus for a play called Dragon Fever, she was really good. The theatre isn't massive, so it shows quite a lot of dedication that she's part of it."

Like her father, Prince Edward, Lady Louise has a flair for the arts, with the university friend also sharing that she's fond of reeling (Scottish dancing) and is a "really good dancer". It's also known that she joined St Andrews University Officers' Training Corps as a cadet.

© WireImage Lady Louise, pictured with her mother Sophie in 2022, has thrown herself into student life

Grounded student

While Lady Louise is known to borrow a dress or a coat from her mother Sophie's wardrobe, her fellow student describes her as "grounded," and that she wears "understated clothes" on campus.

© UK Press via Getty Images Lady Louise borrowed her mother Sophie's hat on Christmas Day 2024

It's possible that, like her cousin Prince William, love may have blossomed for Lady Louise in the halls of St Andrews. Her rumoured boyfriend and fellow St Andrews student, Felix da Silva-Clamp, was pictured supporting Lady Louise at the carriage driving National Championships in Essex last weekend, where she finished eighth. Speaking to HELLO!, an onlooker spoke about Felix's support for the royal with the student "cheering and clapping from the sidelines". They added that Felix "did a fist pump as she went through the water" and was "keen to see [Lady Louise] progress in the sport."

© Shutterstock Lady Louise is a talented carriage driver

Felix was also described as "protective" over his rumoured partner and that the duo had enjoyed a "nice lunch" together before the event.